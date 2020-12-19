Creative People: Why vulnerability is a must

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

It wasn’t that long ago when I began accepting all of me and understanding that creativity was a dominant part of my personality. Until that point, I knew there were certain things I craved doing, and having a love for art was a large part of it. There was only one concern. I’d spent over 21 years in the Army as a Human Resources Manager. How would that convert into a career I desired, how to transfer my skills?

I started feeling as if I was trapped, confused, and even worse, ashamed of not wanting to remain in a career I found so exhilarating. How would it work if I applied for a creative arts job without training or a specific degree, let alone face friends and family with the idea. For a short period, I gave in and suppressed my feelings.

What’s so unique is that my Spirit wouldn’t allow me to settle for diverting myself to believe my previous experience was what I needed to follow to survive outside of the military.

Let’s face it; it’s a conditioning of the mind to think we are our jobs’ experience.

Then came the confrontations with self. They were so intense I couldn’t continue avoiding the nudge my heart was giving me. Later, I discovered the toll of holding emotions inside our bodies could cause severe damage to one’s health. At the time, I chose to let fear drive my life because I was so worried about what others would think. Yet, on the inside, my soul was dying.

Every day, I wandered around, feeling confused about what would make me happy. I was a wonderer. The very thing I was searching for all over was churning inside of me. The more I opened up to the truth, the more I felt healing, I felt freedom, and I felt I needed to be vulnerable to reach my highest peak.

I inched my way into the discovery of trusting my own emotions. Get that, and I didn’t trust myself enough to follow through with my desires. It kept showing up. Every time I agreed to take action on something and procrastinated, I took notice. Then, there were the moments of questioning my ability to perform things I was a perfectionist at completing. I even challenged myself in the areas I soared.

Ignoring my gifts was starting to show up in my life and left a trail of uncertainty. I almost didn’t recognize who I’d become. I didn’t need any more drama in my life and experienced Post Traumatic Stress, and reinventing myself after the transition.

By then, I had broken my Spirit down to the least common denominator of being completely unauthentic with myself and what I wanted to become. That very thing caused me to shift my circumstances in the direction I wanted my life to be.

Here are three things that worked to shift my mindset and actions.

I was honest with myself about what I wanted. I created affirmations applicable to my visions. I started taking action in the direction of the outcome I wanted.

The more I yielded to being expressive, the reinvention took place. A repetitive process of transforming my mind to accept that vulnerability is the doorway of my creativity. I recognized that in order for me to have a creative flow, I needed to embrace the creative being I was. The ability to recognize the creativeness inside of me is God’s gift to me for letting Him express Himself through me. That’s the real gift of having uniqueness. The year 2021 will require us to own our purpose. If you’re experiencing resistance, give vulnerability a try and watch your life convert into the very thing you’ve desired all along. Begin being authentic with yourself and allow the freedom of openness to transform your life while embracing all of who you are.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational leader who helps veterans, women, and entrepreneurs step into God’s call for their lives, discover their voice, own their creative skills as they’re reinventing themselves during a transition. She’s the CEO, Host, and Executive Producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the Executive Recruiter for SHE MediaTech™.