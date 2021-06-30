Creating a plan for transition prepares for positive outcomes

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty

Civilians are often surprised when they learn how the pursuit of employment differs between women and men who transition after serving in the military. My husband and I were on active duty at the same time. I can distinguish a noticeable difference between executing an aggressive transition plan and executing a passive transition plan.

Working at the Personnel Service Company (PSC) level in the out-processing section, I encountered thousands of service members. Some were prepared, some were not, and others were in-between. It was easy to determine which identity I desired affiliation with, and even then, I questioned my choice.

After all these years, I’m still seeing service members caught in the same disparity during separation. Perhaps these distinctions will help you select the best path for your future and avoid the dismay of having uncertainty about creating a transition plan.

The male veteran often acts as the “hunter” because of his responsibility as a provider. He starts his journey roughly two-five years before he intends to exit. He creates a plan and sets out to accomplish the mission. He diligently seeks employment to accommodate his immediate skills and acts very observant to offers relevant to his skillset.

He approaches job-searching as if it’s a job itself, relentlessly submitting over 10-20 employment applications daily. From sunrise to sundown, he becomes familiar with his computer and home office.

He sets a schedule to develop the discipline necessary to achieve an intentional outcome. Everyone in the family knows “dad’s at work, and he should not be disturbed unless it’s urgent.” He doesn’t necessarily stress because he understands eventually, his pursuit will pay dividends, and the reward will be great.

No matter what, he’s making it happen. During the interview, he’s careful to listen to words that are contradictory to his original aim. If it’s not aligned, it’s obvious, and he rejects it, knowing a better position will soon appear. He’s confident, believing in a higher source for his labor to produce fruit.

His activity doesn’t allow him time to process the emotion of the transition that’s happening. Therefore, his awareness is at its highest, and he negotiates the salary to accommodate his needs. He masterfully implements the plan and achieves the desired outcome.

On the other hand, there’s the female veteran. She’s cautious, pondering her exact moves, and varies between planning ahead and believing the information shared from others. She’s well aware of what’s at risk, and she does her homework.

Choosing her next career is crucial to her. She considers the current position of her life and where she desires to be in the future. Her research begins perhaps two-10 years in advance, and many opportunities present themselves to her.

She acquires the necessary training and believes it will be a smooth transition until it’s time to execute. When it’s time to exit her branch, she decides to take six months to a year off after serving, to process her emotional status and the need to be present for her family. It’s been a long time coming!

Eventually, she gets in motion for the search. Confident with her accomplishments and faith, she sets out to make her dream come alive. By now, the children are accustomed to mom being home, picking them up from school, three hot meals a day, and always readily available when needed.

There are no boundaries when it comes to enlisting her to handle their “urgent” needs. After all, she’s never been unavailable while serving in the same capacity. Mom feels guilty and spends her day putting out hot fires and pursues only two-five employment positions by the end of the week.

When offered a position in her desired career industry, she quickly accepts it because she’s excited to receive a job offer with a dream employer. She’s doesn’t negotiate the salary because she believes it’s fair. After all, she’s new to the industry, and she’s excited that the recruiter sought her out for the mid-level position because most candidates receive placement in lower grade positions.

It’s not until she encounters peers with the same background and learns that her skillset qualifies for a leadership position and increased pay grade that she questions her decision to accept the position. Displeased with her choices, she realizes she didn’t do her homework. If she had, she would’ve taken a more aggressive approach instead of being passive about her transition plan.

The search becomes continuous, and she slowly learns the value of her skills as she seeks better employment and the ability to prove she deserves a higher salary.

We’ve all been there at one time or another when faced with serious decisions to make. It’s possible to combine the two approaches and omit any regrets that could attempt to drain your confidence and rob your hope.

Using the above scenarios, you can avoid the discomfort of uncertainty and have confidence by getting clear about how you want to launch your new career.

Sistah Soldier is an intuitive influencer who provides multimedia platforms for women veterans to narrate their stories, step into God’s call for their lives using their creative skills, and inspire others. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES television show and the executive recruiter for SHE MediaTechô.