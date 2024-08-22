CPD Supt. Snelling defends mass arrests during Democratic National Convention

Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling is defending his department’s arrest of 72 people protesting during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on the West Side.

Most of the arrests occurred Tuesday evening outside the Israeli Consulate, located less than two miles from the United Center.

Skirmishes erupted after pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched into a wall of Chicago police officers outside the Israeli Consulate at 500 W. Madison. During the clash, police officers in riot gear moved in to control the demonstrators according to news reports.

Snelling said between 55 to 60 protestors who were calling for an end to the war in Gaza, were arrested for disorderly conduct and some were taken into custody and accused of battery of a police officer.

On Monday, 12 people were arrested at Union Park after protestors tore down fencing barriers.

Protestors have been demanding that presidential candidate Kamala Harris call for an immediate cease fire in the war as she steps up her campaign for the White House.

Snelling said some of the protestors grew violent and damaged property.

“That was their intent,” Snelling said.

Among those arrested, 22 were from out-of-state and 14 have refused to provide a home address to police, said Snelling. At least three journalists were among those arrested.

The organization Behind Enemy Lines, organized the protests and invoked the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where riots and arrests occurred.

“Let’s stop talking about 1968. This is 2024. The Chicago Police Department is proving that every single day,” said Snelling, who expressed his intention to restore Chicago’s reputation as “a beautiful city.”

Michael Boyte, with Behind Enemy Lines, called police officers the mayor’s “thugs.”

“There were hundreds of Brandon Johnson’s thugs, Brandon Johnson’s CPD ready to deny people their fundamental constitutional right to free expression in defense of the criminals gathered in the f***ing citadel of the United Center,” Boyte said.

“From the beginning, the police tried to shut down the demonstration,” he said.

“Throughout the course of the demonstration, people were thrown to the ground. People were beaten with batons, people were prevented from leaving.”

Another big demonstration led by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine, was expected to kick off Wednesday afternoon from Union Park, which has emerged as a protest hub during the convention.