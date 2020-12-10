CPD releases video of fatal shooting of firefighter

Crusader Staff Report

The Chicago Police Department this week released a surveillance video that shows the fatal shooting of retired firefighter Lt. Dwain Williams after he left a popcorn shop in Morgan Park on December 3. Police believe Williams was the victim of a potential carjacking as he walked toward his red Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The video that posted on CPD’s website shows three men in facemasks and hoodies who sprang from a Black four-door Ford Fusion after Williams left the Let’s Get Poppin popcorn shop at 11700 and Western Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Two of the suspects seen in the video were wearing black pants, black hooded jackets, and white gym shoes. The third was wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue pants and white gym shoes.

The men attacked Williams before he pulled out a gun and shot back. The video shows the men getting back into the Ford Fusion, which CPD recovered in Tinley Park. South suburban police departments have been working closely with Chicago police.

Williams died from a gunshot wound before his body was taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hours after the shooting on December 3.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271 or to make an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.

Meanwhile, a reward to find the shooters has grown to $34,000.

“What we are asking for is for the public to come forward and give us any little tip they may think they have, if this reward can trigger somebody to come out and provide information and get these individuals off the street before they commit harm to another family,” Chicago Police Deputy Chief Migdalia Bulnes said on December 6.

Adding $10,000 to the pot Sunday, December 6, the organization “I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot” has announced it has also hired an attorney to file a class action lawsuit against the manufacturers of certain vehicles, Jeeps among them, which in recent months have increasingly become the target of would-be thieves and carjackers armed with programming devices that can start a vehicle remotely without the key fob.

“This issue of being able to hack into vehicles has been an ongoing issue. It’s our position that this needs to be addressed by the makers,” said Benjamin Kelly, with Vrdolyak Law Group. “This is creating a higher incidence of risk to members of the community and, more importantly, the owners of those vehicles.”