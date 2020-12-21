CPD launches online tool to track community trust

By Patrick Forrest

The Chicago Police Department started a new public sentiment online dashboard that offers a glimpse into how safe Chicago residents feel and how much they trust the police in their neighborhoods. The new dashboard allows the public to track sentiment on public safety and trust citywide as well as within the Department‘s five detective areas and hyper-localized within all 22 districts.

“Chicagoans are only as safe as they feel, and this tool gives the Department an actionable metric to measure the health of the relationship between the city’s residents and its police department,” said Superintendent David Brown in a statement. “Sharing this information through an online dashboard makes CPD more transparent and thus reinforces our commitment to building community trust.”

The new dashboard is the latest progress in an ongoing partnership with Elucd, a national data research company that compiles information based on short, confidential surveys to Chicago’s residents. Elucd began capturing localized responses in late 2017 and thus far, more than 63,000 Chicago residents have already given their feedback.

The survey typically gathers 1,500-2,000 responses from Chicago residents every month, across all 22 police districts. The survey results are not meant to serve as percentage scores, but rather measure the overall feeling of safety and trust and also identify specific concerns residents want police to address.

Despite recent flare ups and questions over police conduct, over the past three years, public sentiment for trust in police has generally trended upward.

“Real time, constantly evolving data, including open-ended feedback from residents in every neighborhood, is a modern necessity. It enables data-based decisions and allows real people to inform policies that affect them. We‘re thrilled to continue our partnership with the Chicago Police Department and applaud CPD leadership for taking seriously the need to better understand those they serve,” said Sujeet Rao, Elucd’s chief operating officer.

Though CPD officials will point to the numbers as a success, there is still a stark racial and class divide shown in the responses with police districts that cover the South Side neighborhoods of Englewood, Auburn-Gresham, Chatham, Greater Grand Crossing and Woodlawn and the West Side neighborhoods of Garfield Park, Little Village and North Lawndale, who had the lowest confidence in police, all with scores hovering around 50. The far Northwest Side police district covering Jefferson and Portage Park neighborhoods had the highest trust score of 81.

“The first mission of every police officer is to ensure the safety of the residents they serve; however, we know that mission is not built on manpower or force but a foundation of trust. That’s why we’re thrilled to launch this new tool that will better illustrate not only the Department’s strengths in building community trust and legitimacy but also areas where we need to improve our efforts,” said Commander Angel Novalez from the Office of Community Policing.

Department leaders have stated that the numbers have been kept internally and were key to decisions made by the department community engagement efforts throughout the city’s neighborhoods. The data was also used to measure the impact of Chicago’s Neighborhood Policing Initiative when it debuted in the 25th (Grand Central) District.

“Since launching the Neighborhood Policing Initiative, CPD has been working to address deeply rooted mistrust between the police and communities,” said Mecole Jordan-McBride, Advocacy Director of the Policing Project at NYU School of Law. “With today’s announcement, CPD leaders are demonstrating a commitment to transparency as they make the feedback they receive from Chicagoans about their personal experiences and opinions about the police publicly available.”