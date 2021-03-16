‘COVID DIARIES NYC’ brings stories of the pandemic home

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

“COVID DIARIES NYC” is playing now on HBO/HBOMAX. The film chronicles the lives of five young filmmakers, ranging in age from 17 to 21, who turn their cameras on themselves to tell the stories of their families during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. The deeply personal film illuminates the plight of essential workers and their families during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis as they navigate the deadly virus and a country riven by social upheaval.

This set of short films shows sad tales of triumph and survival, while fighting isolation and uncertainty.

One young man lives with his grandmother in Manhattan. The only way they can afford the rent is that she has to dispose of other people’s garbage.

Another short deals with the effects of the virus on a young girl’s mental health. She worries about her family and doesn’t want them to worry about her. It’s a back and forth.

One breadwinner works for the public transit system and is around susceptible co-workers.

There’s much stress, uncertainty, trepidation and fear—which is understandable.

This is a great quick look at these New York families during that time—which was replicated all over the country and the world.

Take a look at the trailer: https://youtu.be/ipVbHzWoriI