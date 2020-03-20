COVID-19 will shift life as we’ve known it

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

Until recently, most Americans never considered working from home, and it seems forbidden for those who allowed it to cross their minds. It’s taken a panoramic virus to cause us to view things from a different perspective. Now, we are forced to reconsider the methodologies we practice, and it’s pointing to our ability for virtual readiness.

How has America’s workforce shifted due to the COVID-19 virus?

For most employers, they’d rather have workers nearby to ensure tasks are supervised and completed promptly and managed. However, times are changing.

Could it be we’ve become so comfortable with our daily procedures and operations that we weren’t prepared for an unexpected change in literally every business in the U.S?

Now, we’re forced to discover new ways to operate and continue our daily routines.

Schools are now providing distance education to complete the current year’s curriculum. Practitioners are offering virtual appointments, and employers are trying to discover ways to maintain their enterprise operations with remote workers. Unfortunately, not all positions are suitable for virtual readiness.

How can we prepare for new ways of working and business development?

So, where do we go from here? How do we ensure that we’re not caught off guard again in the future? I’ve listed a few benefits that are related to working remotely. What you’ll need to do is review your current regimen to see how you can begin designing a flexible work schedule that fits your needs.

Then, ask yourself, will this work with my current employer? If not, perhaps it may be time to reinvent your career by deciding which one may fit your needs either as a side hustle or a shift of jobs.

There is a multitude of benefits to working virtually.

Flexibility:

Instead of having a fully operational office that may only be utilized 50 percent of the time, perhaps you can rent a coworking space. These are shared offices occupied by innovative entrepreneurs from all industries as remote workers who need to surround themselves in an energetic environment to accomplish their goals. Coworking spaces work as a hub for productivity, networking, technology, or community connecting opportunities.

Innovation & Passion:

Employers and employees are often happier and can cause a greater impact, be more efficient, and focused on their mission because of remote arrangements. When people are less stressed, they’re more likely to be more creative and willing to give more performance. They want to continue having a high level of freedom and work-life balance. So, they give their best ideas to ensure the security of their job.

Health & Wellness:

Having a good bill of health is one of the most significant benefits for both parties. Employers can provide great insurance plans at lower rates and reduce the overhead and the commute for personnel. Employees may benefit from affordable medical co-pays and great benefits, and the opportunity to include exercising during their timeframe. Employees become committed, and virtual readiness becomes the gift that keeps on giving.

These are just a few benefits that integrate with working remotely. Be sure to read next week’s article. We’ll cover the myths of working remotely. If you’re considering transitioning to become a remote employee or worker, learn more about how the Certified Associate Project Management Course can help you or your team’s ability to elevate performance, keep tasks on point and increase productivity.

Visit , and register to become a Certified Jr, project manager. A new window of opportunity will open to utilizing your life-experience or military skills.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational leader who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into the call of God for their lives using their creative skills. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the executive recruiter for SHE MediaTech™.