COVID-19: Violence at home and not enough help in military and veteran communities

By Diana D. Danis

COVID-19 is killing people in a lot of ancillary ways. For veterans it harkens back to the rapid shutdown of VA facilities starting in March. Both women and men suffered unintended consequences.

Every department in the largest health care system in the nation had to reinvent patient care. Surgeries that could wait were cancelled, dental care all but disappeared and mental health care scaled back to virtually nothing while the department figured out therapy ala phone or computer.

Many veterans who had never sought PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) or couples counseling found themselves in need of therapy. All group therapy halted – which also ended the in-person friendships developed by many attending group sessions.

Lacking, or limited psychological and psychiatric care, and no access to most social workers have created a twofold rolling disaster: increased suicides and escalating domestic (DV) and intimate partner violence (IPV).

When people were told to stay home, every community support system knew there would be major problems and lower rates of people calling because they couldn’t safely reach out for help. When lock-in orders were lifted after the first round of COVID, the rate of calls surged.

Those in precarious situations are terrified. Others are stuck. They won’t or can’t call for help because they’ve lost their jobs, have children and shelters are notoriously overflowing in colder months – and dangerous because social distancing is virtually impossible.

No money. No place to go. Limited help. Resignation to the dilemma. Suicides.

The VA needs more funds to provide as well as hotels and shelter for women, men and children impacted by the constantly changing circumstances dealt by COVID-19.

It needs to be able to cover the costs of hiring mental health staff and purchase secure computers to provide distance counseling for an expanding base of veterans whose psychological health is in jeopardy.

The Department of Defense (DOD) needs a specialized program for outreach and protection of family members who are too afraid to turn in an abusive spouse or partner at a time when losing family benefits, food, clothing and shelter is outweighing the need to leave a bad situation.

These are line items in budgets that are critical to insure our military personnel and their families can thrive – not just survive during this worldwide pandemic.

Our military, veterans and their families are precious commodities being infected with COVID-19 and depression, anxiety, and panic over the lack of a safety net that has been dismantled by this government.

There is hope – hope that effective vaccines will soon be forthcoming along with another round of stimulus to get the nation on track.

Diana D. Davis is Lead Administrator, Service: Women Who Serve Advocate, Activist, Writer, Author, Feminist, Anti-Racist with a world view.