COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Events Tues & Thurs

The National Urban League is a partner of the Black Coalition Against COVID-19. Made up of community leaders, advocates and leading Black medical professionals, the Coalition was formed to educate communities of color about COVID-19 and provide the most accurate and up-to-date information on the pending vaccines.

Tomorrow, Dec. 8th and Thursday, Dec. 10th, we will host two (2) virtual events to educate our community on the vaccine. Below is information on both events. Feel free join us and to share across your platforms and widely within your network.

Tuesday, December 8 | 6:00 PM ET

Making It Plain: A Conversation with Dr. Fauci and the Black Community

Overview: A listening session and opportunity to address vaccine hesitancy in communities of color directly with the nation’s top infectious disease physician.

Thursday, December 10 | 6:00 PM ET

Making it Plain: A TownHall on Understanding the COVID-19 Vaccine

Overview: Join the Black Coalition Against COVID-19 for a townhall on understanding the COVID-19 vaccine. We will inform our community about the threat the COVID-19 pandemic poses for our survival and deep dive into the Who, What, Why, When, and Where of COVID vaccines.

The live Q&A will continue on FB live immediately following the townhall: facebook.com/NatUrbanLeague

facebook.com/NatUrbanLeague Link to event landing page (for e-blast or social): https://nul.org/event/making-it-plain-town-hall-understanding-covid-19-vaccine

Black Coalition Against COVID-19

The Black Coalition Against COVID-19 was created for the purpose of organizing D.C.’s multi-dimensional and broadly inclusive cohort of community leaders and advocates in an effort to urgently mobilize and coordinate all available community assets in complementary and collaborative support of D.C. Governments’ efforts, and especially those of D.C Health. We understand our work as being aligned with the vision of “The Beloved Community” as expressed by Martin Luther King. We understand that our communities, while challenged, should be viewed in the context of their wholeness and not their deficits. Community leaders from across the city who work with the faith, homeless, incarcerated and recently returned citizens, substance abuse, health and medical, labor, youth, senior, creative artist, academic, and other communities are essential assets in the fight to protect our city from this pandemic. The BCC has chosen to accept the challenge of helping to marshal these assets, and do do it with the urgency this crisis demands. Learn more here: https://blackcoalitionagainstcovid.org/