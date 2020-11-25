COVID-19 travel restrictions in all 50 states to know before your trip

ABC7 News

If you’re planning on traveling during the holidays, you may want to check on your destination’s COVID-19 restrictions.

As the U.S. is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, states have adapted their COVID-19 guidelines to better help contain the spread of the virus.

Here is a list of COVID-19 travel restrictions for all 50 states

Alabama

Traveling to Alabama? While there are no travel restrictions, the state is under a Safer at Home order through Dec. 11, according to the state’s public health website.

Alabama also has a statewide mask mandate, which went into effect in July.

Alaska

If you’re headed to Alaska, there are no travel restrictions but non-residents must do the following:

Submit a travel declaration and self-isolation plan through a portal

Arrive with proof of a qualifying negative COVID-19 test

Travelers may also follow the work plan that their employer filed with the state of Alaska.

Another option for travelers is to purchase a $250 COVID-19 test upon arriving in Alaska and self-quarantine at their own expense until results arrive.

Arizona

As of October, the state has no travel restrictions for travelers headed to or through Arizona, according to its website.

Masks are also not required, but recommended.

Arkansas

While there are no travel restrictions in Arkansas, there is a statewide mask mandate. Visit the Arkansas website for more updates.

California

Guests traveling to California should self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival, according to the state’s health department of public health website.

A Limited Stay at Home order also went into effect on Nov. 21. According to the state, the order “requires that all gatherings with members of other households and all activities conducted outside the residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation with members of other households cease between 10:00 p.m. PST and 5:00 a.m. PST.”

A mask mandate is also in effect. Read more on the state’s department of public health website.

Colorado

There are no travel restrictions for those wanting to go to Colorado, but a mask mandate is in effect.

Connecticut

Anyone traveling to Connecticut from a state on the list of affected states must self-quarantine for 14 days. The traveler must have spent more than 24 hours in said state for the rule to apply.

Additionally, travelers must also complete a travel health form.

Anyone who fails to submit the form or self-quarantine will face a $500 penalty, according to the state’s website.

To view the list of states under the travel advisory, visit Connecticut’s website.

Delaware

The state of Delaware does not have COVID-19 travel restrictions. However, a mask mandate is in effect and while testing is not required, it is encouraged before and after travel for your own awareness.

Florida

While Florida does not have COVID-19 travel restrictions, it does have tips for those who are traveling for the holidays. Visit Florida’s health department’s website for more details.

Georgia

Georgia does not have COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Hawaii

Travelers headed to Hawaii will need to have more than just their ticket. As of Nov. 24, travelers wishing to bypass the 14-day mandatory quarantine must have their negative COVID-19 test results – from a trusted testing partner – prior to their flight’s departure, according to the state’s website.

Anyone who does not test negative before their trip must self-quarantine for 14 days, without exception.

The State of Hawaii also has a mask mandate in effect.

Idaho

Idaho is currently in stage 2 of reopening and does not have COVID-19 travel restrictions. Visit Idaho’s website for more information.

Illinois

Illinois does not have any travel restrictions statewide, but travelers headed to Chicago must check what they need before visiting. Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Chicago has placed states into three categories; red, orange and yellow. Visitors coming in from a red state must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Anyone visiting from orange states must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival or test negative for COVID-19 72 hours before their trip. Those visiting from yellow states do not have to quarantine nor be tested before traveling.

To see where your state falls under Illinois’ placing, visit Chicago’s website.

Indiana

Indiana does not have COVID-19 travel restrictions. Visit the state’s website for more updates.

Iowa

Iowa does not have travel restrictions but all travelers 2 years or older are required to wear a mask or other face-covering when in indoor spaces open to the public or in state government buildings. Visit the state’s website for updated information before your trip.

Kansas

Statewide, Kansas does not have a travel restriction. But visitors who have traveled to the following locations must self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the state:

Attended/traveled to mass gathering events out-of-state of 500 people or greater where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear masks

Travel to or from South Dakota between Nov. 4 – Nov. 17

Travel to or from Belgium and Czechia between Nov. 4 – Nov. 17

Travel to or from North Dakota between Oct. 21 – Nov. 17

Travel to or from the country of Andorra between Oct. 21 – Nov. 17

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s website, the state’s travel list was updated on Nov. 17 and will be updated/reviewed in approximately two weeks.

Kentucky

Kentucky does not have a travel restriction, but it issued a travel advisory with the recommendation of a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any of the states reporting a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent-of COVID-19 testing. Visit the state’s website for more updates.

Louisiana

Louisiana does not have statewide restrictions, but it does have a mask mandate in place.

Maine

Those traveling to Maine must either quarantine for 14 days or sign a form stating they’ve received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Travelers may also get a COVID-19 test done once arriving in the state. Visit the state of Maine’s website.

Maryland

The state of Maryland does not have a statewide travel restriction, but it is encouraging travelers to contact all businesses before visiting. Visit Maryland’s website for more information.

Massachusetts

All out-of-state visitors who do not reside in a low-risk state must fill out a travel form before traveling to Massachusetts.

Travelers must also “quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to your arrival in Massachusetts.

Anyone who fails to comply will face a $500 fine.

Visit the Massachusetts website to see where your state falls on the state’s risk level.

Michigan

While there are no travel restrictions, the state has issued a “pause to save lives” order which restricts indoor social gatherings starting Nov. 15. Visit Michigan’s website for more information.

Minnesota

The state of Minnesota does not have travel restrictions, but it is under a Dial Back, Minnesota order, keeping Minnesotans home for four weeks. Read the order’s restrictions on the state’s website.

Mississippi

Mississippi does not have a statewide travel restriction.

Missouri

Missouri does not have any travel restrictions.

Montana

Montana does not have travel restrictions.

Nebraska

The state of Nebraska does not have COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Nevada

Nevada does not have travel restrictions.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire is asking visitors from the following states, who are staying for an extended period of time, to self-quarantine for 14 days:

Maine

Vermont

Massachusetts

Connecticut

Rhode Island

If the person is asymptomatic and has a negative PCR test on or after day 7 of quarantining, they may shorten or end their quarantine, according to the state’s website.

New Jersey

If you’re traveling to New Jersey from a state that has a COVID-19 testing positivity rate of 10% or higher or has 10 people test positive for every 100,000 residents, you will be asked to quarantine for 14 days. Visit New Jersey’s website for a complete list of “impacted” states.

The state is also asking travelers to fill out a voluntary survey for more information about from where you’re traveling.

New Mexico

Travelers from states deemed “high-risk” are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Visit New Mexico’s website for more information.

New York

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced new guidelines allowing travelers to New York to “test out” of the mandatory 14-day quarantine, according to the state’s website.

All out-of-state travelers must also fill out a travel health form once arriving in New York.

North Carolina

North Carolina does not have a statewide travel restriction, but it is urging visitors to check local destinations with limitations in place.

North Dakota

North Dakota does not have any travel restrictions.

Ohio

Anyone going to Ohio from a state with a positivity testing rate of 15% or more must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma does not have travel restrictions, but according to the state’s department of health’s website, out-of-state visitors will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days.

Oregon

From Nov. 18 to Dec. 2, Oregon will be in a statewide two-week freeze to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Oregon. The freeze limits gatherings and could impact activities visitors could enjoy. Visit Oregon’s website for more information.

Pennsylvania

Travelers going to Pennsylvania will need to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering the state. Those who choose to not get tested must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Pennsylvanians visiting other states are required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their return to the state or to quarantine for 14 days once they return.

Visit Pennsylvania’s Department of Health website for more updates.

Rhode Island

If you’re going into Rhode Island from a state that has a positive testing rate of 5% or more must quarantine for 14 days. As an exception, travelers must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival, according to the state’s website.

South Carolina

South Carolina does not have travel restrictions, but keep checking the state’s website for updates.

South Dakota

South Dakota does not have any travel restrictions in place. Visit its website for more updates.

Tennessee

Tennessee does not have travel restrictions.

Texas

Texas does not have travel restrictions but is urging travelers and residents to wear masks.

Utah

Utah does not have travel restrictions, but visit the state’s website for more updates.

Vermont

After seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state’s health department is advising against non-essential travel, even within Vermont. All travel to and from Vermont requires quarantine.

Virginia

Virginia currently does not have any travel restrictions. Visit the state’s website for more updates.

Washington, DC

Washington, DC has been in Phase Two of reopening since June, and as of Nov. 9, it has updated its travel restrictions for anyone traveling into Washington, DC from a jurisdiction with more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Travelers must do the following:

Get tested within 72 hours of traveling

Anyone in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case is urged not to travel

Anyone planning on staying in DC for more than three days must get tested within 3-5 days of arrival

Washington state

A travel advisory has been issued in Washington state, recommending a 14-day quarantine for interstate and international travel and asks residents to stay close to home.

In addition to self-quarantine, the states’ travel advisories recommend individuals limit their interactions to their immediate household.

West Virginia

There is no travel restriction, but a statewide indoor face covering requirement is in effect. Travelers are also encouraged to continuously check the state’s website for updates.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin does not have any travel restrictions, but it does have an order in place recommending Wisconsinites cancel or postpone all travel, including travel within the state.

Wyoming

At this time there are no travel restrictions in Wyoming for U.S. travelers.

While not all states have a travel restriction, it is still recommended visitors check their destination’s website for any updates or the CDC’s website.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.