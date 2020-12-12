WE ARE ALL IN!
Near North Health Service Corporation is working to make a healthier community by providing Chicago’s communities with COVID-19 testing services.
WHERE: A Phillip Randolph Elementary School, 7316 S. Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60636 WHEN: Monday, December 14, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Testing will take place in the parking lot. Once you have been tested, Near North will call with the results in approximately 5-7 days.
For more information, contact Tamminika Reddick at (773) 535-9015.
