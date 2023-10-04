Covid-19 Pfizer booster clinic alert!

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Location: Orland Township (14807 S. Ravinia Ave, Orland Park, IL, 60462)

Orland Township is hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer Booster Clinic on Oct. 11! Your safety is our priority; please wear a short-sleeved shirt and ensure you’re in good health when you arrive.

Appointments are REQUIRED. To register, visit: Orland Township Pfizer Booster Clinic

Don’t forget to bring:

Driver’s License

Insurance Card

CDC Vaccination Record Card

Let’s continue to prioritize our health and community well-being. See you there!

#COVID19Vaccine #BoosterClinic #OrlandTownshipStrong