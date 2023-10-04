Covid-19 Pfizer booster clinic alert!

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11
Location: Orland Township (14807 S. Ravinia Ave, Orland Park, IL, 60462)
Orland Township is hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer Booster Clinic on Oct. 11! Your safety is our priority; please wear a short-sleeved shirt and ensure you’re in good health when you arrive.
Appointments are REQUIRED. To register, visit: Orland Township Pfizer Booster Clinic
Don’t forget to bring:
- Driver’s License
- Insurance Card
- CDC Vaccination Record Card
Let’s continue to prioritize our health and community well-being. See you there!