The Crusader Newspaper Group

Covid-19 Pfizer booster clinic alert!

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Location: Orland Township (14807 S. Ravinia Ave, Orland Park, IL, 60462)

Orland Township is hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer Booster Clinic on Oct. 11! Your safety is our priority; please wear a short-sleeved shirt and ensure you’re in good health when you arrive.

Appointments are REQUIRED. To register, visit: Orland Township Pfizer Booster Clinic

Don’t forget to bring:

  • Driver’s License
  • Insurance Card
  • CDC Vaccination Record Card

Let’s continue to prioritize our health and community well-being. See you there!

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
