COVID-19 cases triple in West Englewood as 10 die in Black neighborhoods

By Erick Johnson

COVID-19 cases tripled in West Englewood last week as Chicago’s Black neighborhoods reported nearly 4,000 infections and 10 deaths from the deadly disease, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Crusader also learned that COVID-19 cases have doubled in zip codes that include Bronzeville, Englewood and West Pullman.

Data shows that COVID-19 cases increased in nearly all of the zip codes that include Black neighborhoods that were the hardest hit at the beginning of the pandemic in March. They include Chatham, West Pullman, Austin and South Shore.

In Chicago Lawn alone, there were 720 new COVID-19 cases last week.

They are the worst figures since June, when the coronavirus was raging in 20 zip codes that includes predominately Black neighborhoods or communities with large Black populations.

The latest figures were taken November 6 and entered in a weekly Crusader database that documents COVID-19 cases and deaths that occurred since April on Chicago’s South and West Sides.

In West Englewood, there were 130 COVID-19 cases reported last week. In the previous week, 46 residents were infected with the disease.

In two zip codes that include Bronzeville, there were 303 new cases of COVID-19 last week. In Chatham and Greater Grand Crossing, there were 151 new COVID-19 cases, up from 79 the previous week.

In Englewood, the number of COVID-19 cases doubled from 32 on October 30 to 73 on November 6.

In zip code 60628, which includes Pullman, West Pullman and Roseland, there were 203 new cases for the week ending November 6. In the previous week, the same zip code reported a total of 104 new COVID-19 cases.

The resurgence has also led to a total of 10 deaths last week. Their ages fell within the high-risk group from 65 years old to 101. The number of males and females was even, at five.

The death rate is the highest since June 13, when 40 people in these neighborhoods died from COVID-19.

In the Chatham and Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods, an 89-year old Black male died from the disease on November 1 and an 86-year old Black male died November 6, for a total of 58 deaths in zip code 60619.

In Austin, a 90-year Black female died from COVID-19 on November 4, for a total of 52 deaths.

In South Shore, a 67-year-old Black female died of the disease on November 6, for a total of 115 deaths, the highest among the 20 zip codes.

On Sunday, November 8, a testing station at 87th Street and the Dan Ryan in Chatham drew a long line of cars. State data show there were 6,434 COVID-19 tests given in Chatham, compared to 1,227 the previous week.

The number of COVID-19 cases is spiking across the country as medical experts grow concerned that things may get worse during the holiday season, when families gather in homes and eat together, with little space for social distancing.

On November 9, there were 103,657 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 10.1 million cases. That same day, there were 464 deaths for a total of 238,000 fatalities.

On November 9, Governor JB Pritzker announced additional COVID -19 restrictions for parts of Illinois as the state reports 10,573 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths,.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 498,560 with a total of 10,210 deaths.

The restrictions affect Region 7 (Will and Kankakee counties), Region 8 (DuPage and Kane counties) and Region 5 in southern Illinois. Under the new Tier 2 restrictions, restaurants and bars must include a limit of six people per table. There is also a limit of 10 people at meetings and social gatherings, both inside and outside. For organized group and recreational activities, there is a limit of 25 guests or 25 percent of the overall room capacity, both indoors and outdoors.

Schools are not impacted by the mitigation. For the full list of Tier 2 mitigations, see the end of this story.

“We are all on the same team. We want to hang out with our friends, go to our favorite restaurants and big weddings, all the things we’ve been sacrificing since March. But there are only a few paths to get us there,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Dept. of Public Health.