Court blocks Medicaid rule challenged by Raoul

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has secured a federal court victory blocking the Trump administration from enforcing a new interpretation of Medicaid work requirements that could have jeopardized health coverage for people with serious illnesses and disabilities.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ruled that the administration’s definition of “medical frailty” was contrary to federal law. The decision prevents the government from implementing restrictions that would have made it more difficult for medically vulnerable Medicaid recipients to qualify for exemptions from work requirements.

Raoul announced the ruling Nov. 2, describing it as an important victory for low-income Americans who depend on Medicaid for essential medical services.

“This decision ensures the most vulnerable Americans will not be forced to jump through bureaucratic red tape to access lifesaving medical care. This was the intent when Congress established the Medicaid program, and I am pleased to see the court agree,” Raoul said. “I will continue to advocate for all Illinoisans to have access to affordable healthcare.”

The ruling followed a lawsuit Raoul filed in June 2026 alongside a coalition of attorneys general and governors challenging provisions of an interim final rule issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

According to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, the federal rule adopted a more restrictive interpretation of key terms, including “medically frail,” potentially excluding individuals whom Congress intended to protect from work requirements.

The court vacated the disputed language and issued a permanent injunction prohibiting its enforcement. It also granted the plaintiff states a six-month stay of enforcement to address potential errors or delays associated with implementing the necessary changes.

Medicaid provides health coverage for millions of low-income Americans, including individuals with disabilities, chronic illnesses and other serious medical conditions. The program is jointly financed by federal and state governments, with Washington contributing at least 50% of covered service costs.

Congress established exemptions from Medicaid work requirements to protect people whose medical conditions could prevent them from meeting employment-related obligations. Those protections are intended to prevent interruptions in treatment and unnecessary losses of health insurance.

The attorneys general argued that the administration’s revised standards threatened those safeguards by imposing additional documentation requirements and administrative obstacles on people seeking exemptions.

According to Raoul’s office, the rule could have placed eligible recipients at risk of losing coverage, including individuals already employed but unable to satisfy the new reporting or verification requirements.

The states also contended that CMS failed to adequately consider available evidence, evaluate reasonable alternatives or provide clear guidance for implementing the changes.

The dispute raised broader concerns about the consequences of requiring Medicaid recipients to repeatedly document their eligibility.

Previous state Medicaid work requirement programs have demonstrated that administrative barriers can result in eligible individuals losing insurance coverage, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Such coverage losses can place additional pressure on hospitals, emergency departments and other safety-net health care providers, particularly when patients delay treatment because they lack insurance.

For Illinois residents with serious medical conditions, the ruling preserves protections against the challenged federal restrictions while states address implementation requirements.

The decision represents a significant legal setback for the administration’s interpretation of Medicaid work requirements, although it does not eliminate the broader work requirement provisions enacted by Congress.

Instead, the ruling addresses how federal officials define medical frailty and determine which vulnerable Medicaid recipients qualify for exemptions.