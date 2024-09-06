Courage, Conviction and the Birth of a Nation – ‘1776’

With this election season comes “1776,” winner of multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical, running through October 13 at Marriott Theatre, Ten Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, Illinois. Directed by Nick Bowling, with choreography by Tanji Harper and Musical Direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson, this musical celebrates the inception of the nation through the trials and tribulations of our founding fathers as they craft the Declaration of Independence.

Summer, 1776 – The nation is ready to declare independence…if only our founding fathers can agree to do it! Witness the forging of America as the likes of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson struggle, through courage and conviction, to lead the young nation to independence.

“1776” puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the people behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, charming, and often petty, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this funny, insightful and compelling drama.

“I’m not sure there’s a better show for this moment,” said director Bowling. “Rather than rigidly replicating historical details of Independence Hall, we hope this production will capture the feeling in that room…the fragmented political landscape…and the monumental task of upholding democracy – all the while embracing the humor and wit that has made ‘1776’ a favorite of so many people.”

“1776” stars Tyrick Wiltez Jones as “John Adams,” Richard R. Henry as “Benjamin Franklin” and Erik Hellman as “Thomas Jefferson,” with Katherine Thomas as “Abigail Adams,” among other actors.

The play is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1 p.m. shows. Ticket prices start at $63 (excluding taxes and fees). Call for dinner-theatre, student, senior, and military discounts. To make a restaurant reservation, call 847.634.0100; ask about the Theatre Prix Fixe menu. Free parking is available at all performances. Visit MarriottTheatre.com for more information.