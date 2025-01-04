Couple Ties the Knot After Receiving Cook County’s First Marriage License of 2025

A South Shore couple who met on a popular dating app were the lucky pair selected to receive the first marriage license of 2025 and were married in a special ceremony Thursday conducted by Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon.

Aisha Buford-Morrison, 26, and Terrell Johnson, 28, were the winners in the Clerk’s Office annual marriage lottery contest and were joined by family and friends at the ceremony, which was held at the Clerk’s Office in downtown Chicago. The couple began dating in 2019 after meeting on Tinder, the poplar online dating application.

“I am thrilled to welcome the new year by continuing this cherished tradition with Cook County’s first marriage of 2025,” said Clerk Gordon.

“This is such a meaningful and joyful way to begin the year, celebrating the bonds that unite us and the love that inspires us all. Congratulations to this beautiful couple as they begin this new chapter together.”

The Clerk’s Office received more than 200 entries for the popular marriage license contest.

In addition to being married by Clerk Gordon and receiving the first marriage license of 2025, the winning couple will receive special gifts donated by several Chicago-area signature establishments. The gifts include: