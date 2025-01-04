County officials bring smiles with Toys for Tots day at Stroger Hospital

Commissioner Bill Lowry (center) and Commissioner Michael Scott (third from left) pose for a picture along with Cook County Stroger Hospital Officials and Staff.

The 3rd District Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry and Stroger Hospital Health Officials, in a show of love, compassion and goodwill, delivered toys to the children currently hospitalized at Stroger Hospital. In collaboration with various generous sponsors, Commissioner Lowry displayed to the public toys purchased for the children’s unit at Stroger Hospital.

Commissioner Lowry, who also serves as the Cook County Hospital System Chairman of the Board of Directors, initiated this heartwarming initiative to bring bundles of joy to hospitalized children during the holiday season, offering a plethora of gifts ranging from toys to electronics. It was a special moment where the essence of giving took center stage, igniting smiles and spreading the season’s spirit.

Commissioner Michael Scott and Commissioner Bill Lowry.

“This event is a beacon of hope and joy for these children, many of whom face serious health challenges. Bringing a moment of happiness during the holidays is a privilege beyond words. We are hopeful that these toys will allow a gleam to appear in their eyes, which will justify the true meaning of compassion and community. I am thankful to our sponsors, officials, and volunteers who have helped make this possible,” says Commissioner Lowry.

The beneficiaries of this grand gesture were children who were either underprivileged or battling chronic illnesses. The event was coordinated to capture the essence of creating magical moments for these young souls. From plush toys to interactive electronics, a diverse array of gifts has been carefully curated to cater to each child’s preferences and needs. Commissioner Lowry holds this event close to his heart as one of the most significant highlights of the year and hopes this event will bring each child just a bit of joy.



After Commissioner Bill Lowry fields questions from the media, everyone smiles as Toys for Tots day begins. Commissioner Michael Scott addresses the media at Toys for Tots Day.



Additionally, the unwavering support of sponsors and supporters was instrumental in achieving success with acquiring an array of toy options for the children.