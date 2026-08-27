Country music icon, actress, philanthropist Dolly Parton Dean dies at 80

What has hands down turned out to be Whitney Houston’s greatest hit, “I Will Always Love You,” was a hit song before Houston put her velvety touches on it.

The singer, who won a Grammy award for the song, which was featured in the 1992 “The Bodyguard” film, took a song that was written by Dolly Parton and put it on the map. Parton died on August 25 at the age of 80.

Parton wrote and recorded the song in 1973 and released it as a country single in 1974. Houston made it a hit nearly 20 years later—with Parton on stage to present her the award. Both singers are now deceased, but the song has been recorded many times by popular singers.

The song has a rich history, if you let the vivacious and bubbly “girl next door” Parton tell the story. Elvis Presley wanted to record the song, with Parton’s approval in 1974, but Parton said that Presley wanted half the publishing rights to the song.

Parton turned him down, even after she had planned to meet with his associates. Parton told Dan Rather in a 2014 interview: “It seemed to be the thing to do, to turn Elvis down. If I didn’t have my own publishing company and it had not already been a hit. It would have been different.

“I couldn’t give it away, and I did very well with it. When Whitney recorded it, it was overwhelming the way she did it in the movie. When I heard her sing it, my heart just stopped. I honestly thought I was going to have a heart attack.”

She continued: “People say that’s Whitney’s song. You can give her the credit. I just want the cash!”

Later in 2021, Parton invested $10 million she had made from royalties from the song into a Black neighborhood in Nashville.

Parton was all about giving—having donated hundreds of millions of dollars to charities, literacy initiatives, medical research and extensive natural disaster relief—even though she really came from nothing, as represented in a 2015 television film about her life titled “Coat of Many Colors,” which showed her poverty-stricken childhood in rural Tennessee.

But Parton took her riches and helped people around the world, particularly school kids with her Dolly Parton Foundation, her Dollywood amusement park and her Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. In 31 years, the Library has donated more than 332 million books to families around the world by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age 5.

Of note is Parton’s $1 million donation to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund COVID vaccine research. “Mine was a small part, of course, she told Absolute Radio of her efforts. I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve, but I was happy to be part of that and to be able to try to stop something in its tracks that’s really become such a monster for all of us.”

Dionne Warwick offered condolences: “The Heavenly Father has made the decision to bring another of his children to him. Dolly, a true child of God, is in the best hands now. Resting in peace. I will certainly miss laughter, jokes and her being. Rest well and in total peace my friend. Sincere heartfelt condolences to Danny [Nozell], family and those who knew her. My heart is heavy.”

Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton in a photo from their

performance of “Peace Like A River” in 2023

Parton, who was a Rock & Roll and Country Music Hall of Famer, appeared in dozens of films; “9 to 5” was one that was modeled after one of Parton’s Grammy-winning songs of the same name. Other songs are “Two Doors Down,” “Jolene,” and “Here You Come Again,” among others. Her 2025 “If You Hadn’t Been There,” issued in March 2025, was dedicated to her late husband Carl Dean.

She was always bigger than life in voice and in presence. For all her philanthropic work and her contributions to efforts around the globe, she could be described as a voluptuous angel in a blonde wig and rhinestone jewelry.

A video statement from her family via her nephew Bryan Seaver partially reads: “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. Dolly opened doors not just for me, but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent.

“She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD and on your phone playlist. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever. Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy. He farmed the soil. She farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest. She will always love you.”