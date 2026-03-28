‘Country Lawyer’ John Henry Hall, 93, dies; Legal Pioneer, Educator, and keeper of Katie Hall’s Legacy

GARY — Deacon Emeritus–Attorney John Henry Hall, a pioneering attorney, longtime educator, political insider during Gary’s formative Black leadership era, and the devoted husband of the late U.S. Representative Katie Beatrice Green Hall—author of the law establishing the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday—passed away Friday, March 20, 2026, at Methodist Hospital Northlake. He was 93.

Attorney John Henry Hall

Known throughout Gary and beyond as the “Country Lawyer,” Hall’s life traced a remarkable arc from the cotton fields of segregated Mississippi to the courtrooms, classrooms, and political circles of Northwest Indiana, where he became a central figure in both civic life and Black institutional history for more than six decades.

His death marks the passing of not only a respected attorney and church leader, but also a living bridge between generations—from the Jim Crow South to the rise of Black political power in Gary, and from grassroots struggle to national legislative impact through his wife’s historic role in establishing the King holiday.

Born November 7, 1932, during the Great Depression, Hall was raised in a rural farming community six miles west of Mound Bayou, Mississippi, to John Hall and Icey Mae “Dear” Roundtree Hall. As the eldest of eleven children who survived into adulthood, he grew up on the family’s “Home Place,” land acquired by his grandfather at the turn of the 20th century.

Like many Black children of the segregated South, Hall’s early life was defined by labor and limitation. He worked the family’s farmland while navigating a school system shaped by racial inequities. Yet he stood out early for his intellect, frequently winning spelling competitions—his prizes often as modest as bars of soap—and graduating from Mound Bayou High School at age 16 in 1949, an uncommon achievement for Black youth in that era.

Veteran John Henry Hall is pictured in his United States Air Force uniform.

His pursuit of higher education was delayed as he helped sustain his family, but the desire never faded. Seeking opportunity beyond the constraints of Mississippi, Hall moved to St. Louis before enlisting in the United States Air Force on October 23, 1952. Military service exposed him to regions of the country not governed by Jim Crow laws, including Alaska and several Northeastern states—an experience that broadened his worldview and expectations.

After his honorable discharge in 1957, Hall returned briefly to Mississippi due to his father’s illness. It was there, during a chance visit to a local grill, that he met Katie Beatrice Green, a college sophomore whose intellect and presence immediately captured his attention. The two married on August 15, 1957, forming a partnership that would leave an enduring imprint on Indiana and national history.

Shortly after their marriage, Hall relocated to Gary, Indiana—part of the broader Great Migration of Black families seeking economic opportunity and escape from Southern racial oppression. His decision was also rooted in family history. Relatives had already established deep ties in Gary, including connections to First AME Church and First Baptist Church, institutions that remain pillars in the community.

The late Congresswoman Katie Hall and her husband, John Henry Hall, are shown attending the Oath of Attorneys Ceremony in 1983.

Hall’s spiritual journey in Gary began almost immediately. While staying near 26th and Monroe Street, he followed the sound of church chimes one Sunday morning, leading him to Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church. That moment would define the next 69 years of his life.

At Van Buren, Hall became far more than a member. He served as a deacon, chairman of the Deacon Board, church attorney, president of the Senior Usher Board, Sunday school teacher, Boy Scout leader, and founder of the church’s Black History programming. He wrote and produced historical skits, including the widely remembered “The Dark Side of The Mountain,” and participated in ministries ranging from jail outreach to music support organizations.

Among his most notable moments at the church was hosting civil rights icon Rosa Parks in January 1989. In later years, he and his wife also hosted Linda Brown Buckner, central to the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision that dismantled legal school segregation.

Despite migrating north, Hall and his family soon discovered that racial discrimination in housing and employment remained a reality in Gary during the early 1960s. Still, he pressed forward, working at U.S. Reduction Steel Mill in East Chicago, where he rose to the position of foreman—the first African American to do so at that facility.

Determined to expand his opportunities, Hall pursued higher education while working and raising a family. In 1970, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Indiana University Northwest. That milestone launched a lifelong academic journey that would result in six degrees, including two master’s degrees in education, a Juris Doctor, a Doctor of Education from Loyola University Chicago, and a Master of Laws degree earned at age 70.

Hall began his career in education as a social studies teacher at Lew Wallace High School, where he became the first African American to teach U.S. History and Black Studies. He later served as a dean of students and assistant principal, establishing initiatives such as the Junior Attorneys Club to mentor young people toward professional careers.

Attorney John Henry Hall, Crusader Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell and Chairman and CEO of the Katie Hall Education Foundation Junifer Hall. Attorney Hall and Junifer Hall are pictured in the Chicago Crusader office presenting Leavell with an award.

In 1983, Hall was admitted to the Indiana State Bar, beginning a legal career that spanned more than four decades. His practice focused on wills, estates, contracts, and landlord-tenant law. He also served as an adjunct professor at Indiana University Northwest, teaching courses on Black history, African civilizations, and social change.

At the same time, Hall played a key role behind the scenes in Gary’s political evolution. He was an early supporter of Richard Gordon Hatcher’s historic 1967 mayoral campaign, which made Hatcher one of the first Black mayors of a major U.S. city. That political awakening deepened alongside his wife’s groundbreaking career.

Katie Hall would go on to become the first African American woman from Northwest Indiana elected to both the Indiana House and Senate, and later the first African American elected to Congress from the state. Her authorship and sponsorship of the legislation establishing the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday in 1983 secured her place in national history.

Throughout her rise, John Henry Hall remained a steadfast supporter and advisor, while building his own professional and civic legacy.

He was a life member of the NAACP, vice president of a local block club, a member of the Urban League, the first president of the Gary Historical and Cultural Society, and an active member of both the Indiana State Bar Association and the National Bar Association.

Hall’s entrepreneurial spirit was rooted in lessons from his father and grandfather, both of whom were landowners and business-minded men in Mississippi. That influence led him to establish Hall Legal Services and later the Law Office of John Henry Hall.

His intellectual and creative pursuits extended far beyond law. He secured a U.S. patent for an invention developed by his brother, wrote more than 100 songs, and obtained copyrights for numerous book titles, including “Little Johnnie Roundtree,” “The Mouse Trap,” “Sweetie-Pie,” and “The Country Lawyer and the Congresswoman.”

An avid traveler, Hall visited all 50 states as well as Europe, China, South America, the Caribbean, and Canada.

After the death of his wife in 2012 following 55 years of marriage, Hall continued her legacy through the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, which he co-founded with their daughter Junifer. The foundation has since honored public servants and supported thousands of students through essay competitions focused on figures such as Harriet Tubman and Charles Hamilton Houston.

In later years, Hall remained deeply engaged in creative and educational work. He developed community projects, including a peace garden at the Katie Hall residence, educational programming on the history of the King holiday legislation, and even participated in an animated production portraying President Ronald Reagan.

In January 2023, he was elevated to Deacon Emeritus at Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church in recognition of more than six decades of service.

Even in declining health, Hall remained committed to his faith and church. In one of his final acts of devotion, he personally funded the restoration of the church chimes—the same chimes that led him to Van Buren in 1957—bringing his spiritual journey full circle.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Katie Hall; his parents; four brothers; and one sister.

He is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline Hall and Junifer Hall; granddaughter Kristina Harris of London; two brothers; two sisters; and a legacy that spans generations of public service, education, and community leadership.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 27, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family hour from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Rev. Dr. Dwight E. Mobley Sr. officiating.

Additional services will be held April 3, 2026, in Mound Bayou, Mississippi, followed by interment at the Hall Family Cemetery.