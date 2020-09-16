Counting on Chicago Coalition and Inter-Faith Leaders, Led by Pastor Eaddy of People’s Church of The Harvest COGIC, Partner to Encourage Congregants to Complete Census

Counting on Chicago Coalition, interfaith leaders partner to complete Census

Census Sunday and gospel concert part of Coalition’s final Census push

On Sunday, September 13, inter-faith leaders across Chicago participated in Census Sunday, an initiative to encourage their congregations to complete the 2020 Census before the September 30 deadline.

Themed “As For Me and My House…We Will Be Counted” the initiative is led by Reverend Dr. Michael Eaddy of People’s Church of The Harvest Church of God in Christ. The goal is to reach thousands of Chicagoans, including those in “hard-to-count” communities. The outreach will continue through the end of the month.

Census Sunday is a critical part of Counting on Chicago Coalition’s (COCC) faith-based outreach. The COCC is a network of 30 community and social service agencies on Chicago’s west and south sides charged with educating the hardest-to-count residents on the importance of the 2020 census efforts, to increase response rates in underserved communities.

Pastor Eaddy, and leaders from eight other denominations continue to reach out to their congregations through their liturgy, newsletters and direct appeals. Congregants will fill out pledge cards stating their intent to complete the census and speak to friends and family about completing the census for their households.

A Census Sunday Gospel Concert will be livestreamed Sunday, September 20 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. This Call to Action event is a collaboration between Don Jackson, the Stellar Awards and the National Museum of Gospel Music. Emceed by Inspiration 1390 AM’s Sonya Blakey, featured performers include Jonathan McReynolds, Ricky Dillard and Smokey Norful.

Gospel radio stations across the state of Illinois are also sharing the information helping further emphasize the importance of residents completing the Census before the deadline.

More information on all Census activities can be found at www.countingonchicagocoalition.org.

Census statistics determine the number of seats a state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as how billions of federal funds are distributed to fund public services. To fill out the 2020 census, visit www.my2020census.gov or call 888-330-2020.

WHO: Donald Dew of Counting on Chicago Coalition, Inter-faith leaders from hundreds of churches across Chicago, their congregations, Pastor Dr. Michael Eaddy and Counting on Chicago Coalition

WHAT: Census Sunday, an inter-faith effort to energize congregants to complete the 2020 census

WHEN: Census Sunday, Sunday, September 20

Virtual Rally Friday, September 18, at 6:00 p.m. CDT

Census Livestream Gospel Concert, September 20, at 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hundreds of churches and religious institutions across the city