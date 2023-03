The Committee to Re-elect Dwight A. Williams 6th District Councilman will host a Salute to Our Councilman re-election fundraiser at Gino’s Steak House, 600 E. Lincoln Hwy in Merrillville on Sunday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $400 and $500 each and are limited to 40 people. For ticket information, contact Vernon G. Smith at 219 887-2046.