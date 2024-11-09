Cosmopolitan Community Church Marks 101 Years and Celebrates Pastoral Anniversary

For the past eight years, Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton Sr. has guided Bronzeville/Washington Park’s Cosmopolitan Community Church with a focus on what he calls “ministry in action.” As the historic Black church celebrates its 101st anniversary, the congregation is honoring Rev. Clopton’s leadership with a special weekend of events on Nov. 8 and 10.

Longtime member Gladys Hardnick-Bouyer described Rev. Clopton as “Rev. Clopton is indeed a major blessing during this time, a beacon of GOD’s light, hope and inspiration to our Cosmopolitan Community Church members and a passionate advocate for serving our surrounding communities, Amen!”

Cosmopolitan Community Church, founded more than a century ago, is known as one of Chicago’s prominent Black churches. Its rich history includes serving as a spiritual and social anchor for the neighborhood. Under Rev. Clopton’s leadership, the church has continued to grow and adapt to the times, staying rooted in community service and outreach. Rev. Clopton took on the role of pastor in 2016, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in ministry and church administration, including work as a minister of music from the age of sixteen.

The anniversary weekend began with a Gospel Concert on Friday, Nov. 8, featuring the Cosmo Gospel Choir and several guest choirs at the church’s location at 5249 S. Wabash Ave. The celebration will continue with the 8th Anniversary Service on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 10:45 a.m., where Rev. Clopton’s brother, Rev. Dr. Lee C. Winfrey Sr., pastor of Partakers Church Baptist in Detroit, will be the guest speaker standing in unity with his treasured family member.

"I faithfully believe that my life and being called to the work of pastoral ministry has been divinely directed, protected, and sanctioned by Almighty GOD. I'm just faithfully focused on doing his will here on earth. And primarily, I am humbly grateful and deeply honored that eight years ago Cosmopolitan trusted that I was fully prepared and qualified to assume leadership of this legendary Black church and preach GOD's gospel," expressed Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr.

“I believe my calling to pastoral ministry has been guided by God, and I am grateful that Cosmopolitan entrusted me with the role of pastor,” Rev. Clopton said. A Chicago native, Clopton holds degrees in theology from Mt. Carmel Theological Seminary and Life Christian University, where he earned a Doctor of Ministry in Theology.

Rev. Clopton’s approach to leadership extends beyond the church walls. He has worked to connect residents with essential services, from childcare to eldercare, and expanded support for those experiencing housing insecurity. His tenure has also brought technology upgrades to the church, allowing members to stay engaged online and participate in virtual services.

Under his leadership, Cosmopolitan has embraced new ways to connect with the community. Rev. Clopton introduced live-streaming services, electronic giving platforms, and outreach programs including the Intercessory Prayer Hour and the Praise and Worship Team. The church became a vital resource for local residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, operating as a testing and vaccination site. It continues to serve as a voting site during elections and partners with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to provide food for those in need.

Cosmopolitan has also maintained its community ties, partnering with Beasley Elementary School and local shelters to assist students and support homeless families. Through these initiatives, the church remains committed to its founding principles of service, faith, and community support. In a significant achievement, Rev. Clopton recently led the church to fully repay its mortgage, securing its financial future.

Rev. Clopton’s love and fervor for the ministry include his passion for his family. He is the devoted husband of First Lady Kyra R. Clopton, the loving father of Erica (Chris), Kayla, Eric Jr. and Kyran, and the happy grandfather of Zuri. Rev. Clopton considers raising godly children as one of his greatest accomplishments, as well as leaving a strong legacy of faith for his family, just as his beloved grandmother left for him.

