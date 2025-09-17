Cosmopolitan Community Church Celebrates 102nd Anniversary with Week of Services

Cosmopolitan Community Church is celebrating its 102nd anniversary this week with special services at its sanctuary at 5249 South Wabash Avenue. The theme of this year’s milestone, “Stretch Out…” from Isaiah 54:1–4, calls the congregation to embrace renewal and growth as it reflects on more than a century of faith and service.

On Wednesday, September 17, at 7:00 p.m., the guest preacher will be Rev. Marvin E. Wiley of Rock of Ages Baptist Church in Maywood. Rev. Wiley is widely recognized as a dynamic speaker and longtime pastor who has led his congregation with vision and dedication. His message to Cosmopolitan is expected to inspire members to deepen their faith and prepare for the future.

The anniversary celebration will conclude on Sunday, September 21, at 10:45 a.m., with a message from Pastor Emeritus Rev. Dr. Henry O. Hardy. Rev. Hardy is beloved by the congregation for his many years of leadership and his role in guiding the church through seasons of growth and transition. His return to the pulpit for this milestone will connect Cosmopolitan’s past with its present and future.

Cosmopolitan, founded in 1923, has built a legacy of worship, education, and service that continues to thrive under the leadership of current pastor Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. Known for describing his church as the “UN” (United Nations), Rev. Clopton highlights its multicultural membership and outreach as a strength that reflects the Gospel’s inclusiveness. Members from diverse backgrounds find a home at Cosmopolitan, and its ministries are designed to serve the broad needs of the community.

The Cosmopolitan church’s First Lady, Kyra, and its various project leaders oversee a wide range of programs that have long established the church’s presence in Chicago. The church partners with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to provide food to thousands and supports local students by donating coats, hats, gloves, scarves, uniforms, and filled backpacks. Initiatives such as free outdoor “Cosmo Coco Donuts and Coffee Give-A-Way” events for Beasley Elementary School and Burke Elementary School families and faculty exemplify their commitment to outreach.

Educational programs on financial wellness, mental health, and consumer protection have further strengthened the church’s connection to its neighbors. Efforts to support seniors and veterans include inspirational gatherings focused on care and connection. The church supplies essential laundry for families in need and collaborates with the Chicago Police Department to recruit proctors for police exams.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cosmopolitan became a site for testing and vaccinations, helping ensure that residents had access to care. The church has also hosted blood drives and wellness events, extending its mission beyond Sunday services. Technological innovations such as livestreamed worship and online giving platforms have allowed the church to remain connected and relevant in a digital age.

The anniversary celebration is more than a commemoration of years—it is a reminder of the congregation’s calling to “stretch out” in faith, as the scripture teaches. For Cosmopolitan, this means continuing to grow in both membership and ministry, adapting to the needs of today while remaining true to its foundation.

Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. pastor, says, “102 Years Strong: Cosmopolitan Community Church is still STRETCHING OUT with Faith, Legacy, and Unstoppable Impact! From History to Hope and God’s faithfulness, Cosmopolitan Community Church continues to carry us into a bold new century of ministry! Relentless in Service, Rooted in Legacy, Reaching for More in 2025, which is the year to Stretch Out!”

For more information, call (773) 536-3610.