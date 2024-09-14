Cosmopolitan Community Church celebrates 101st anniversary with ‘A September to remember’

Cosmopolitan Community Church (CCC) is marking a significant milestone this year as it celebrates its 101st anniversary with a week-long series of events themed “We’ve Been Commissioned: A September to Remember.” The celebration, set to take place from September 15 through September 22, 2024, will honor the church’s enduring legacy of faith, service, and community impact since its founding in 1923.

Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the church’s esteemed pastor, emphasized that this anniversary is not only a reflection on the church’s past but also a reaffirmation of its mission moving forward. “Our anniversary is rooted in the Great Commission as described in Matthew 28:16-20,” said Rev. Dr. Clopton. “We have been tasked with continuing Jesus’ message of healing, teaching, and providing for the needs of the people, just as He did.”

Pastor Eric Clapton with First Lady Kyra Clapton

The week-long celebration will begin with a Homecoming Service on Sunday, September 15 at 10:45 a.m., featuring a special sermon by Pastor Emeritus T. L. Barrett, Jr. of the Life Center Church of God in Christ. Former members, friends, and family are invited to join the church in this kick-off service of worship, reflection, and fellowship.

On Wednesday, September 18, CCC will host a revival service at 7:00 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Derrick B. Wells, Senior Pastor of Christ Universal Temple, delivering an inspiring message of faith and hope for these challenging times.

The celebratory week will conclude with the 101st Anniversary Worship Service on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 10:45 a.m., where CCC’s own Pastor Emeritus, Rev. Dr. Henry O. Hardy, will deliver a heartfelt sermon, reflecting on the church’s spiritual journey and its mission in the community.

Over the past century, CCC has been a transformative force in the Bronzeville neighborhood and beyond. From spiritual guidance to hands-on community involvement, the church’s impact has been felt across multiple generations. Initiatives such as Project H.O.P.E., a partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, have helped feed thousands of families. The church also supports local schools with donations of essential supplies and uniforms, collaborates with shelters to aid housing-insecure individuals, and provides mentoring and life-skills programs for the youth through its CONNECTTHEM ministry.

CCC’s health initiatives, led by First Lady Kyra Clopton, have been instrumental in bringing vital health services to the community. The church hosted blood drives in collaboration with the American Red Cross, conducted COVID-19 testing and vaccinations during the pandemic, and provided educational seminars on mental health, consumer fraud, and financial wellness.

As the church prepares for this momentous celebration, Rev. Dr. Clopton expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue the work of the church. “We are thankful to God for His grace and mercy,” he said. “This year’s celebration will be unlike any other. We are inviting everyone—past, present, and future members, along with family and friends—to join us in celebrating the Lord’s work through this ministry.”

Cosmopolitan Community Church in 1923.

About Cosmopolitan Community Church

Founded in 1923, Cosmopolitan Community Church has been a beacon of faith and service for over a century. Located at 5249 South Wabash Avenue, the church is dedicated to addressing its members’ spiritual and physical needs and the wider community. Under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., CCC continues to carry out its mission of hope, salvation, and restoration.

For more information about the anniversary events, call (773) 536-3610.