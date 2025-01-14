Cook County Warming Centers Open as Temperatures Set to Plunge

Markham Courthouse

Cook County will experience extreme cold weather Tuesday evening through Thursday. The National Weather Service has advised that wind chills will make it feel as cold as -10°F.

Cook County is opening warming centers in the north, west and south suburbs to help residents combat extreme weather conditions. The warming centers will open at 4:30 p.m. today and run continuously until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, January 16.

Residents who do not have adequate access to heat are advised to seek respite at a warming center.

The center locations are as follows:

Skokie Courthouse: 5600 Old Orchard Rd., Skokie, IL 60077

Maywood Courthouse: 1500 Maybrook Dr., Maywood, IL 60153

Markham Courthouse: 16501 S. Kedzie Ave., Markham, IL 60428

The County’s warming centers will provide water and snacks as well as access to restrooms. Residents can bring pets in cages or carriers. If you do not have a cage or carrier, there will be a limited number available at each courthouse location.

Municipalities around the County also operate warming centers.

View the complete list of warming centers throughout Cook County.

The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security reminds residents to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families during extremely cold weather.

EMRS urges you to keep the following tips in mind:

Never use your oven for heat.

Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors (they are a carbon monoxide hazard).

Make sure all portable heaters are unplugged when not in use.

Use electric space heaters with extreme caution – avoid placing them near curtains or other flammable materials and turn them off before going to bed.

Keep heat at adequate levels or leave faucets open with a slight drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep moving. Your body generates its own heat when you engage in physical activities.

###