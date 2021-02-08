Cook County Warming Centers Open as Cold Front Enters Region

Subzero lows expected throughout the week

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected to enter the region late this afternoon and last through much of next week. The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS) reminds residents to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families.

For a full list of warming centers, hours of operation and other info, visit https://cookgov.me/warmcenters

EMRS also urges everyone to keep the following tips in mind through the cold winter months:

Never use your oven for heat.

Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors (they are a carbon monoxide hazard).

Make sure all portable heaters are unplugged when not in use.

Use electric space heaters with extreme caution – avoid placing them near curtains or other flammable materials and turn them off before going to bed.

Keep heat at adequate levels or leave faucets open with a slight drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep moving. Your body generates its own heat when you engage in physical activities.

Municipalities and townships across Cook County operate warming centers for residents. Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center to ensure they remain safe.