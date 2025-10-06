Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas to celebrate Diwali by recognizing Indian community leaders

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and Indian Consul General Somnath Ghosh will host a Diwali celebration to honor Indian American community leaders, activists, and entrepreneurs for their outstanding contributions to the cultural, civic, and economic life of Cook County. The event will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, in the Cook County Treasurer’s Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, Chicago.

Pappas will present certificates of recognition to individuals who’ve made a meaningful impact in fields such as business, education, public service, advocacy and the arts. Honorees represent the vibrancy and economic vitality of the Indian American community across the region.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in India and among Indian communities worldwide. The five-day celebration symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It’s marked by lighting lamps, sharing meals, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers for prosperity and peace. In the Chicago area, where more than 250,000 residents trace their roots to India, Diwali holds deep cultural and spiritual significance.

“The Indian American community plays an essential role in shaping the identity of Cook County,” said Pappas. “I’ve always believed in the power of positive thinking, so Diwali is a favorite annual celebration. It’s a time to come together and reflect on the good in the world—and to honor the individuals who bring light into the lives of others through their service, leadership, and accomplishments.”

The Diwali celebration at the Treasurer’s Office is part of an ongoing effort by Pappas to recognize the diverse communities that make Cook County one of the most dynamic and inclusive places in the nation.

Honorees: The Honorable Somnath Ghosh, Consul General of India, Sanjeev Kumar Pal, Indian Consulate Official, Sunil Shah, financial services professional, Lion Kishen, President, Chicago Indo-US Lions, Nick Gakhol, trucking executive, Smita Shah, business owner, Lion Avani, AUCI CEO, Lion Shina, mental health professional, Ajit Singh, commercial realtor, Thomas Abraham, lawyer, Brij Kukreja, entrepreneur, Parminder Singh Goldi, entrepreneur, Anu Malhotra, yoga instructor, Hitesh Ghandhi, medical specialist, Brigesh Patel, Core Company CEO, Mercedes Kaltenecker, BCBS community director, Jay Trivedi, medical executive, Jiten Modi, finance executive, Vipul Patel, hotel owner, Sudhir Sakhuja, engineering sales, Subbu Iyer, developer, Sukwhinder Singh, business owner