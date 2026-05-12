Community gathering on May 13 to focus on Black political representation, voting protections and next steps

COMMUNITY EVENT: WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. | Program Begins: 6:00 p.m.

Markham City Hall

16313 S. Kedzie Ave., Markham, Illinois

With the event taking place tomorrow evening, Wednesday, May 13, Cook County Commissioner Dr. Kisha E. McCaskill is calling residents, faith leaders, activists and civic stakeholders to a major town hall in Markham to discuss recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions that some elected officials and civil rights advocates believe could weaken voting protections and Black political representation.

The event, titled “The Weakening of a Democracy: The Voting Rights Act — 1965 → 2026,” will be held at Markham City Hall, 16313 S. Kedzie Ave., beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers describe the meeting as one of the first major Black community town halls in the Chicago area since recent Supreme Court actions and legal developments concerning voting rights gained national attention roughly 10 days ago. They anticipate a standing-room-only crowd and say emotions are expected to run high as residents discuss what those decisions could mean for Black communities locally and nationally.

According to organizers, the town hall will focus on recent legal developments in states including Louisiana and Tennessee, where battles over voting access, political maps and Black representation have intensified. Promotional materials for the event characterize the rulings and legislative actions as a threat to voting rights and political empowerment in Black communities.

The gathering will feature Cook County Commissioner Dr. Kisha E. McCaskill (5th District) alongside Chicago-area NAACP President Gary Dingle and Rev. Cierra Bates-Chamberlain of the Live Free Organization, with additional participation expected from elected officials, clergy, civic leaders and community advocates throughout Cook County.

Organizers are encouraging broad attendance from residents concerned about voting access and the future of Black political representation.

“This is not just about what is happening in another state,” McCaskill and supporters say. “What affects African Americans in Tennessee and Louisiana also impacts us here in Chicago.”

Illinois State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin voiced support for the gathering, saying the issues at stake extend beyond state borders.

“We are all so encouraged that Commissioner McCaskill is taking such bold action here in Illinois,” Meyers-Martin said in a statement. “What affects African Americans in Tennessee and Louisiana also impacts us here in Chicago. When Chicago stands up, the world listens.”

Illinois State Representative Thaddeus Jones also urged residents and elected officials not to remain silent.

“We can’t remain silent while the efforts of our now deceased forefathers are under attack,” Jones said in a statement. “I agree that it’s time for not just African Americans throughout Illinois to stand, but every good conscience-minded person who believes in fairness, equality and voter protections.”

At the center of the town hall discussion are concerns over recent Supreme Court decisions and their effect on enforcement of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

One ruling expected to be discussed is the Supreme Court’s decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, which narrowed the ability to challenge some voting restrictions under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Civil rights advocates argue the decision made it harder to prove racial discrimination in election laws.

Organizers have also pointed to the long-term impact of Shelby County v. Holder, which struck down a key section of the Voting Rights Act requiring jurisdictions with histories of racial discrimination to receive federal approval before changing election procedures.

With those protections weakened, organizers argue that communities increasingly must challenge voting restrictions after harm has occurred rather than preventing them beforehand.

Supporters of the recent court rulings have argued, however, that states should retain broader authority over elections and districting, and that election laws should be administered at the state level.

McCaskill said the purpose of Wednesday’s gathering is not only to discuss the court decisions, but to explore solutions and next steps.

According to promotional materials, the evening will focus on three major questions:

What does the Supreme Court decision mean for Black communities and voting rights?

What happens next in the ongoing legal and political fight over voter protections?

What action steps can residents take to help protect voting access and political participation?

The event is also expected to include discussions on local organizing, community engagement and strategies residents can use to stay involved in voting-rights advocacy.

The town hall comes just days before McCaskill plans to introduce a resolution to the Cook County Board of Commissioners aimed at reaffirming support for voting protections.

According to organizers, the measure will be presented at the May 19, 2026, Cook County Board meeting for immediate consideration, positioning Cook County among local governments responding publicly to recent voting-rights developments.

“Voting rights are non-negotiable,” McCaskill said in a statement. “Anything less than full, fair and equal access to the ballot is a direct affront to those who gave their lives for this right. We will not move backward.”

She added, “A democracy that makes it harder to vote is a democracy moving in the wrong direction no matter who is in power.”

In Cook County, where Black voters remain a major political force in local and statewide elections, organizers say the discussion is especially important as communities confront changing legal standards surrounding voting rights and representation.

Because the event takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13, organizers are encouraging attendees to arrive early due to expected attendance.

EVENT DETAILS

What: “The Weakening of a Democracy: The Voting Rights Act — 1965 → 2026” Town Hall

When: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Program Begins: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Markham City Hall, 16313 S. Kedzie Ave., Markham, Illinois

Featured Speakers: Commissioner Dr. Kisha E. McCaskill, Gary Dingle, Rev. Cierra Bates-Chamberlain and invited elected officials and civic leaders.