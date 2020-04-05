Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office announces 1st confirmed case of COVID-19

CHICAGO – Today, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) announced its first confirmed case of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The employee works at the Cook County Domestic Violence Court Building located at 555 W. Harrison Street in Chicago and last reported for work on March 24, 2020. Due to privacy law, no additional information about the individual can be released.

The CCSAO is directly contacting anyone known to have had contact with the employee in the last two weeks.

Unrelated to this employee and in addition to routine cleaning and disinfection, a deep cleaning took place at 555 W. Harrison St. on March 25, 2020.

All CCSAO employees working at that location will be sent home for 14 days.

The State’s Attorney’s Office works to uphold public safety through the fair and efficient administration of justice. Follow @SAKimFoxx and @ Cook CountySAO on Twitter and Facebook for breaking news updates.



###