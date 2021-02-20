Cook County opens community vaccination site at South Suburban College in South Holland

Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller (D-6th) proudly joined County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Health CEO Israel Rocha, Frank M. Zuccarelli, Chairman of the SSC Board of Trustees, and other elected officials announced the South Suburban College community vaccination site opening on February 11th to continue Phase 1a and Phase 1b vaccinations.

Vaccinations at South Suburban College and other Cook County Health sites are provided by appointment.

Appointments for individuals in Phase 1b can be scheduled at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. Individuals without internet access or who need assistance scheduling can call (833) 308-1988 (from 7a.m. to 7p.m., Monday – Friday). Cook County Health will only offer appointment slots based on the amount of vaccine on hand and will add appointments as new vaccine shipments arrive.

“We have all been working together at all levels of government since the beginning to fight this pandemic, and perhaps the most essential aspect of this fight is the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines, and getting shots in arms as quickly as supply allows,” said Miller “I am very pleased that we are bringing more sites online especially here in the Southland, which has been hit hard by this virus.”

“While current vaccine supply does not meet the demand and in fact has been exhausted – we are standing up large scale sites now to ensure that we are ready as vaccine supply is expected to increase in the weeks and months ahead,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

When fully operationalized and when ample vaccine supply becomes available, Cook County Health estimates it will be able to provide more than 4,000 vaccines weekly at South Suburban College.

“The South Suburban College Board of Trustees and our executive leadership team are proud to collaborate with Cook County to provide a safe, convenient, COVID-19 vaccination site right here at our main campus in South Holland,” said Frank M. Zuccarelli, Chairman of the SSC Board of Trustees.

In addition to Cook County Health sites, the Cook County Department of Public Health has distributed vaccines to more than 90 partner locations including Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s, Walgreens, Federally Qualified Health Centers and hospitals who are also offering vaccines by appointment. A complete listing of these sites can be found at www.cookcountypublichealth.org.

“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it’s their turn, I’ve signed up already at our dedicated website, and when my turn comes I’ll be getting vaccinated,” said Miller.

“We are asking Cook County residents for their continued patience as we work to ramp up one of the largest County-operated vaccine programs in the country,” said Israel Rocha, CEO, Cook County Health.

Residents not yet eligible for vaccine can also sign up at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov to receive updates on their phase and for information on dozens of additional vaccination sites across Cook County.

Each month, at the Cook County Health & Hospitals Committee Meeting, representatives from the Cook County Department of Public Health will share a briefing on Covid-19 Vaccination Plans for suburban Cook County. You can watch this meeting and many others at www.cookcountyil.gov/service/watch-live-board-proceedings.