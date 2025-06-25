Cook County launches Measles awareness toolkit to combat misinformation and promote vaccination 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Toolkit equips schools, municipalities and community organizations to push back against dangerous vaccine myths and address declining vaccination rates

Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) has released a new Measles Awareness Toolkit to help schools, municipalities, and community-based organizations raise awareness about the importance of measles vaccination, push back against misinformation driving the current national outbreak and prevent further outbreaks in Cook County.



“This isn’t just a health issue, it’s a misinformation crisis,” said Dr. Kiran Joshi, chief operating officer of Cook County Department of Public Health. “We’re providing the tools and asking local partners to join us in fighting false claims and in protecting their communities,” Joshi said.



Measles was eradicated in 2000. Today, it’s back, despite being preventable. The U.S. is experiencing the largest measles outbreak in 25 years, and nearly all of those infected were unvaccinated.

Cook County School Vaccination Data:

In suburban Cook County alone, nearly 13,000 children remain unvaccinated against measles, leaving communities vulnerable. Although the overall measles vaccination threshold is above the 96% immunization rate required for community immunity, that rate has been slowly decreasing over time, opening the door for future outbreaks to spread to more people more quickly. Nine in 10 unvaccinated people exposed to one infected individual will get measles.



The number of unvaccinated students in suburban Cook County schools has almost doubled over the last decade, from 6,401 in the 2014-2015 school year to 12,510 in the 2024-2025 school year.

Misinformation is a major factor. Persistent myths—such as the false claim that the MMR vaccine causes autism, or that Vitamin A alone can prevent measles—have fueled fear and vaccine refusal, despite overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary.



The Facts:

97% of recent measles cases in the U.S. have been in unvaccinated individuals.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide 97% protection and lifelong immunity. (Recommended at 12 months and 4 years old).

Measles is more than a rash. It can cause pneumonia, brain swelling, deafness, or death.

To help trusted messengers respond, the Measles Awareness Toolkit includes:

Social media content to share accurate information

Posters, flyers, and palm cards for schools and public spaces

Newsletter articles and digital graphics for local outreach

The measles toolkit is available as a downloadable file and on Cook County Department of Public Health’s website. CCDPH encourages organizations to take advantage of the toolkit or request printed materials or more support by emailing [email protected].