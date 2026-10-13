Cook County launches campaign to fight flu, COVID

Cook County health officials are launching a new campaign aimed at helping residents separate vaccine facts from misinformation as the region heads into another respiratory virus season.

The Cook County Department of Public Health announced October 7, 2026, its “Spread Facts, Not Flu & COVID” campaign, which encourages suburban Cook County residents to get vaccinated against respiratory illnesses and obtain health information from trusted medical and public health sources.

The campaign comes after a particularly severe flu season and amid relatively low vaccination rates in Cook County. It will include advertising on Pace buses as well as digital advertisements on Meta, TikTok and Google Search. Health officials said the campaign is focusing particularly on communities with lower vaccination rates and residents who may encounter barriers to vaccines and reliable health information.

“Flu is not just a bad cold. It can cause serious illness, hospitalization and death, particularly among older adults, young children and people with certain health conditions,” said Dr. Kiran Joshi, chief operating officer of the Cook County Department of Public Health. “Our message is simple: spread facts, not flu. Get your information from trusted medical and public health sources and take steps now to protect yourself and the people around you.”

The numbers from the 2024–25 flu season illustrate the potential severity of the illness.

Illinois reported 2,488 influenza cases requiring intensive care during the season, according to Cook County health officials. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated influenza caused 51 million illnesses, 23 million medical visits, 710,000 hospitalizations and 45,000 deaths.

The CDC classified 2024–25 as a high-severity flu season across all age groups, the first season to receive that classification since 2017–18.

Federal health estimates also indicate vaccination significantly reduced the toll. The CDC estimated flu vaccines prevented about 10 million illnesses, 5 million medical visits, 180,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths during the 2024–25 season.

Despite those numbers, vaccination rates remain low locally. According to data cited by Cook County health officials, only 29.1 percent of Cook County residents received a flu vaccination and 11.9 percent received a COVID vaccination.

The new campaign is designed in part to address some of the misinformation that health officials say can discourage vaccination.

One common misconception is that receiving a flu shot can cause influenza. Health officials say the vaccine cannot give a person the flu because flu shots use inactivated virus, weakened virus or components of the virus that cannot cause influenza illness.

Another misconception is that people who received a flu shot last year do not need another one this year. Influenza viruses change over time, and vaccines are updated to provide protection against viruses expected to circulate during the coming season. In fact, all three virus components included in the 2026–27 U.S. flu vaccine were updated from last season.

Cook County is also trying to make vaccination more accessible.

Beginning Saturday, October 17, 2026, the Cook County Department of Public Health, Cook County Health and CountyCare will offer Saturday vaccination clinics at five Cook County Health ambulatory health center locations throughout suburban Cook County.

Flu and COVID vaccines will be available to residents ages 6 months and older regardless of immigration status or insurance coverage. No appointment will be required.

The clinics are part of a broader effort to prepare residents before respiratory illnesses begin circulating more widely during the fall and winter months.

For the 2026–27 respiratory virus season, Cook County health officials are following immunization guidance issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state recommendations were developed following recommendations from the Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee and are consistent with current recommendations from major medical organizations.

Under the Illinois guidance, flu vaccination is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older.

COVID vaccination is recommended for all adults ages 19 and older and all children ages 6 months through 23 months. It is also recommended for pregnant people and certain children ages 2 through 18 who are at increased risk. Children ages 2 through 18 may also receive the vaccine when their parent or guardian wants them protected.

State guidance also includes recommendations for respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV.

RSV immunization is recommended for certain infants and young children, as well as pregnant people during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy. Adults ages 50 through 74 who are at increased risk of severe RSV disease are also among those for whom immunization is recommended.

All adults ages 75 and older who have not previously received an RSV vaccine are advised to receive one.

Illinois health officials issued the respiratory virus recommendations in September after the Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee reviewed available scientific evidence. The state also has sought to make its guidance readily available to residents and health care providers as the respiratory virus season begins.

Health officials emphasize that vaccination is one component of preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses. Staying home when sick and obtaining medical information from credible sources can also reduce transmission and help protect people who face a greater risk of severe illness.

“Respiratory viruses can change from year to year, but the steps we can take to protect ourselves remain the same,” Joshi said. “Get vaccinated when you are eligible, stay home when you are sick, and rely on credible sources for health information. Those actions can help keep our families and communities healthier this fall and winter.”

Residents seeking vaccination clinic schedules, vaccine information or answers to common questions can visit the Cook County Department of Public Health’s “Spread Facts” campaign website at cookcountypublichealth.org.

The Cook County Department of Public Health is the state-certified local health department serving suburban Cook County. Its public health programs include disease prevention, community health initiatives and the collection and analysis of health data.