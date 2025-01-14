Cook County invites public input on Environmental Justice Policy

First town hall scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, feedback can also be provided online

Cook County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) is seeking input from the public on the County’s draft environmental justice (EJ) policy. This draft has been co-developed by an EJ internal working group, made up of County employees, and the EJ Community Advisory Committee. Once adopted by the County, the environmental justice policy will help inform and guide programming and policy decision-making across County bureaus and departments.

“Residents in low to middle income communities across Cook County, particularly communities of color, have been disproportionately impacted by pollution and lack of investment in green infrastructure. This has impacted their quality of life, their health and even life expectancy,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “Creating an environmental justice policy with critical feedback from our residents will allow us to integrate this policy into programs and initiatives ensuring that we are effectively addressing past environmental injustices and working to prevent further injustices.”

Those who live or work in Cook County are encouraged to review the draft EJ policy and share their thoughts. A public input form will be available on the DES website until midnight, February 7, 2025. The County is hosting a series of in-person and virtual town hall events this month. The following town halls have been scheduled:

Tuesday, January 21 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Niles North High School

9800 North Lawler Ave

Skokie, IL 60077

Wednesday, January 22 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Cicero Public Library

5225 W Cermak Rd.

Cicero, IL 60804

Monday, January 27 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

South Suburban College

15800 State St.

South Holland, IL 60473

Wednesday, January 29 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Virtual – Via Zoom

Click here to register for the Zoom Session

Monday, February 3 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Malcolm X College

1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60612

To register for a town hall, please click here.

To learn more, review the policy and share your input, visit: https://www.cookcountyil.gov/service/environmental-justice

Historically, communities of color and low-income communities have experienced disproportionate environmental burdens. Responding to the compounding effects of environmental inequities and preparing for additional challenges resulting from climate change are crucial aspects of the County’s strategic plan.

The creation of an environmental justice policy was requested in the Cook County COVID-19 Response Plan, the Cook County Equity Fund Taskforce recommendations and in Cook County Board Resolution 23-1092.

###