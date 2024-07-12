Cook County Hosts first 2024 Vets and Pets Rabies and Distemper Vaccine and Microchip Clinic

The Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs and the County’s Department of Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) have partnered with Chicago Animal Care and Control for Vets and Pets, a free, one-day rabies and distemper vaccine and microchip clinic for dogs belonging to County military veterans and current service members.

The Vets and Pets program aims to support our veterans and service members by ensuring their pets are healthy and protected. This year, the Vets and Pets program has expanded to include three scheduled events:

Saturday, July 13, 2024

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

General Jones Armory

5200 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Chicago, IL 60615

Saturday, August 10, 2024

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kedzie Armory

1551 N. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60651

Saturday, September 7, 2024

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Richton Park Community Center

4445 Sauk Trail

Richton Park, IL 60471

The Vets and Pets clinic is available to the first 200 dogs on a first-come, first-served basis. Veterans and service members can bring up to four dogs per household. Please bring proof of military status, such as a DD214 paired with a picture ID, veteran ID or common access card. Dogs must be on a leash.

This is the second year of the Vets and Pets program.