Cook County Hosts first 2024 Vets and Pets Rabies and Distemper Vaccine and Microchip Clinic

The Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs and the County’s Department of Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) have partnered with Chicago Animal Care and Control for Vets and Pets, a free, one-day rabies and distemper vaccine and microchip clinic for dogs belonging to County military veterans and current service members.
The Vets and Pets program aims to support our veterans and service members by ensuring their pets are healthy and protected. This year, the Vets and Pets program has expanded to include three scheduled events:
Saturday, July 13, 2024
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
General Jones Armory
5200 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Chicago, IL 60615
Saturday, August 10, 2024
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Kedzie Armory
1551 N. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60651
Saturday, September 7, 2024
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Richton Park Community Center
4445 Sauk Trail
Richton Park, IL 60471
The Vets and Pets clinic is available to the first 200 dogs on a first-come, first-served basis. Veterans and service members can bring up to four dogs per household. Please bring proof of military status, such as a DD214 paired with a picture ID, veteran ID or common access card. Dogs must be on a leash.
This is the second year of the Vets and Pets program.