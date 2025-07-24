Cook County honors Supervisor Calvin Jordan’s Leadership

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Crusader Staff

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the full Cook County Board of Commissioners will honor Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan on Thursday, July 24, 2025, by proclaiming the date “Supervisor Calvin Jordan Day in Cook County.” The special recognition highlights Jordan’s historic achievement as the first African American to be sworn in and expected to serve a full term as President of the Township Officials of Cook County (TOCC).

Jordan’s recent appointment follows his unanimous selection by TOCC members on June 24, 2025, during the organization’s leadership election. He was previously serving as Vice President and now begins a four-year term leading the powerful organization that represents 30 townships in Cook County.

He was officially sworn in as President during a ceremony held June 26, 2025, at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in Oak Brook, Illinois.

“I am grateful, honored and blessed to be recognized by President Preckwinkle and the full Cook County Board,” Jordan said. “Given the uncertainty of events in Washington D.C., it is imperative that groups such as TOCC be aggressive in the defense and advocacy of people who are in dire need of assistance.”

Under Jordan’s leadership, Rich Township has received statewide recognition. In 2023, he was awarded the Township Officials of Illinois (TOI) “Township Supervisor of the Year” honor during the 116th TOI Educational Conference. That same year, he received the TOI “Elected Official Award” and Rich Township earned the “Innovative Program of the Year” award for its “Man Cave” initiative, which promotes men’s health and wellness through community engagement.

Jordan, who was elected Supervisor in April 2021 and re-elected to a new term in May 2025, continues to focus on preserving essential services for seniors and vulnerable residents amid federal funding uncertainties. He attributes much of his success to the Rich Township Board of Trustees and the collective efforts of TOCC’s executive leadership and staff.

“Today is not about Calvin Jordan, but a day of rejoice and pure euphoria for the total organization that makes up TOCC,” he said. “We have worked extremely hard to enhance our presence in Springfield, improve our operations, and expand outreach throughout Illinois.”

Jordan emphasized the importance of outreach and maintaining strong visibility within all 30 townships served by TOCC. He said the organization is committed to providing timely, high-quality assistance to residents, particularly those most in need.

Cook County Commissioner Dr. Kisha McCaskill praised Jordan’s leadership, calling him “the example of honesty and integrity in which government and politics should reflect.”

“Supervisor Jordan continues to reflect what a credible and responsible public servant should reflect,” McCaskill said. “He has a zest for helping hurting people, all while performing his duties in a spirit of excellence and accountability.”

Illinois State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin echoed the praise, saying, “He has worked extremely hard to ensure that the residents of Rich Township are fully aware of the array of services that are available. He has also educated the region and county about why township government is relevant and important.”

The recognition ceremony honoring Supervisor Jordan will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark Street, 5th Floor, in Chicago.