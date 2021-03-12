Cook County Health to open up 20K COVID vaccine appointments at 5 sites across suburbs

ABC7

Cook County Health will open up approximately 20,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments at five different vaccination sites Friday at 12 p.m.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling the Cook County Health call center at 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The sites include:

– Tinley Park Convention Center (Moderna)

– Triton College (Pfizer)

– South Suburban College (Pfizer)

– North Riverside Health Center (Pfizer)

– Des Plaines* (Pfizer – week of March 15)

*Due to limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Cook County Health will provide the Pfizer vaccine at Des Plaines the week of March 15.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Residents will be required to provide proof that they are in Phase 1A or 1B.

As with all Cook County Health sites, second-dose appointments will be scheduled on-site during the first-dose appointment.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.