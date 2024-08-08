Cook County Health Announces Plans for New Community Health Center in Chicago’s Bronzeville Neighborhood

Cook County Health announced today that it will be opening a new community health center at 467 E. 31st Street, Chicago, in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

“The Bronzeville Health Center represents Cook County’s ongoing commitment to ensuring equitable access to high-quality health care services,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “The health center holds the promise of not only addressing the immediate health needs of the community, but also fostering long-term improvements in health outcomes on Chicago’s South Side.”

Bronzeville Health Center will join CCH’s portfolio of more than a dozen community health centers located across Chicago and suburban Cook County. As one of the largest public health systems in the nation, CCH is dedicated to creating access to high quality, comprehensive health care services to the residents of Cook County regardless of ability to pay.

“Physical and mental healthcare is a right, not a privilege,” said Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry, who represents the county’s 3rd District.

Anchored by CCH’s historic Provident Hospital, Bronzeville Health Center will offer family medicine, behavioral health, and rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. The 26,000 square foot facility is projected to see 85,000 visits in its first year and will include 44 exam rooms and a gym space for therapy services.

“At this health center, we will provide care for patients of all ages and stages of life. This includes preventive and primary care for children and adults, management of chronic conditions, pregnancy care and more,” said Dr. Erik Mikaitis, Interim CEO, CCH. “Behavioral health services will also be integrated into this medical home to ensure patients are able to receive holistic, person-centered care.”

The family medicine and behavioral health practices are moving from their existing location within Provident Hospital’s Sengstacke Health Center into Bronzeville Health Center, which offers a larger, more modern space to better serve patients. The move also frees up more clinical space within Provident Hospital to allow for the expansion of hospital-based services, further enhancing access to care. Patients will continue to be able to receive comprehensive primary and specialty outpatient care at Sengstacke Health Center as well.

Bronzeville Health Center represents the latest expansion of CCH’s services on Chicago’s South Side. CCH has spent more than $9M to grow clinical services and modernize the Provident Hospital campus since 2020. Now, the Cook County Bureau of Asset Management and CCH are investing $10M to build out and furnish the new Bronzeville Health Center.

“Through close collaboration between Cook County Health and the Bureau of Asset Management, our team was proud to provide support to secure the lease to this building, make critical upgrades to the site, and provide a safe, modern space to continue to serve the health care needs of Cook County residents,” said Elizabeth Granato, Chief, Cook County Bureau of Asset Management.

Bronzeville Health Center is expected to open fully in early 2025.