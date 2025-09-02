Cook County Department of Public Health Honored with Five National Achievement Awards 

Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) announced that five of its programs received achievement awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo) during its 2025 Annual Conference and Exposition,.

Since 1970, NACo’s Achievement Awards have recognized innovative, effective county government initiatives. CCDPH’s award -winning programs were selected in the categories of health, workforce development, equity and growth.

“These national awards are a reflection of the dedication, innovation and excellence of the staff at Cook County Department of Public Health,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “Their work underscores our commitment to building a healthier, more equitable county – one where every resident has the opportunity to thrive.”

“Cook County Department of Public Health’s programs recognized by NACo are the result of strategic, community-centered work and a deep commitment to advancing public health. I commend the entire public health team for their leadership, expertise and dedication to improving health equity and outcomes across suburban Cook County,” said Dr. Erik Mikaitis, CEO, Cook County Health.

“These awards are a testament to the dedication of our team and the power of working in partnership with community organizations, government agencies, and academic institutions,” said Dr. Kiran Joshi, chief operating officer of CCDPH. “From youth tobacco prevention to worker safety, each of these programs reflects our commitment to health equity and our vision for a stronger, healthier Cook County.”

CCDPH’s 2025 NACo Achievement Award

Recipients

Unfriend Tobacco: Your Lungs, Your Rules (Health) A digital campaign, aimed at youth and young adults, promoting the harms of flavored tobacco and vaping products. In two campaign cycles (2024–2025), it achieved over 5.6 million impressions across social media and streaming platforms.

Good Food Purchasing Program (GFPP) (Health) Promotes equitable, sustainable, and community focused food procurement across county agencies. CCDPH collaborates with the Chicago Food Policy Action Council to shift food systems and purchasing toward transparency and racial equity.

Emerging Leaders Program (Workforce) A leadership development initiative supporting high potential staff with limited access to growth opportunities. The pilot cohort of 14 team members completed structured learning, coaching and development sessions.

Healthy Work Initiative: Worker Protection Program (Health) A collaboration with community partners to improve conditions for precarious workers. The program prioritizes education, enforcement, and policy change while promoting worker voice and regional collaboration on safe and fair labor standards.

Data Ambassadors Program (Equity and Growth) A workforce development effort using a train-the-trainer model to improve data literacy and community access to the Cook County Health Atlas. This initiative strengthens partnerships between CCDPH, local organizations, and the UIC School of Public Health.