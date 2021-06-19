Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore Juneteenth celebrations  throughout the 4th District

Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore would like to invite the public to attend Juneteenth Celebration within the 4th District on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Sand Ridge Nature Center, 15891 Paxton Avenue, South Holland. The celebration is from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Commissioner Moore will speak at the opening ceremony that begins at 10 o’clock. Registration-­‐based programs run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To view a full schedule of programs during the event, visithttps://fpdcc.com/event/juneteenth-­‐celebration-­‐2/. For more information on the Juneteenth Celebration or to register for specific programs, call the nature center directly at 708-­‐868-­‐0606, emailsandridge.naturecenter@cookcountyil.gov, or visit the nature center in person.

Join Commissioner Moore at St Francis de Sales High School, 10155 S Ewing Avenue, Chicago. Commissioner Moore will kick off the Juneteenth event at Noon. Food drive and free giveaways will be provided from noon until5:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

Commissioner Moore will wrap-­‐up honoring Juneteenth Celebration throughout the 4th District by being a part of a Mobile Parade. Car decorating will start at 1:00, at the Old Burlington Parking Lot located at 87thDan Ryan and mobile parade pull off will be at 1:30, followed by a garden party at 8925 S Loomis. Arts/Crafts workshops 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Commissioner Moore, the chief sponsor of the Juneteenth holiday ordinance in Cook County will be the keynote speaker. Soul drummers, music performances, open mic is from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Juneteenth is an annual Independence Day celebration, that remembers the emancipation of African Americans who were enslaved in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Lincoln issued in 1863 the Emancipation Proclamation, that General Gordon Grainger traveled to Galveston, Texas to issue the immediate release and freedom of the remainder slaves in Texas. It is African Americans Independence Day. The day is also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Liberty Day, Jubilee Day, and Cel-­‐Liberation Day.

The Cook County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to make Juneteenth a Cook County recognized holiday on December 17, 2020. Commissioner Stanley Moore is the lead sponsor of the ordinance. Cook County becomes the first county in Illinois and the largest county in the United States to officially recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. Commissioner Moore proudly acknowledges, “I am in support of Juneteenth becoming a State and Federal holiday.”

Stanley Moore is Cook County Commissioner of the 4th District, which includes all or parts of the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th,10th, 18th, and 21st Wards in the City of Chicago, as well as some or all of Burnham, Calumet City, Dolton, Evergreen Park, Lansing, and South Holland.