Cook County commissioner Donna Miller and experts to highlight importance of CPR/AED training during American Heart Month

Commissioner Miller to host annual CPR/AED training for Cook County employees

Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 27, 6th District Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller will be joined by elected officials, Teri Campbell of Illinois Heart Rescue and cardiologist Dr. Marlon Everett to speak about the importance of CPR/AED training. As February is American Heart Month, speakers will highlight why learning CPR techniques and how to use AED devices, as well as prioritizing cardiovascular health and wellness, is so crucial to the entire community’s health and wellness. This is particularly important in Cook County, where heart disease is the number one cause of death.

Commissioner Miller is also hosting her annual day-long CPR/AED training for County employees on the 27th to help individuals learn how to perform life-saving intervention techniques in cardiovascular crises. Following the press conference, media will be able to capture b-roll of the training.

WHO:

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarborough

President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners Toni Preckwinkle

6th District Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller

1st District Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya

Teri Campbell, Illinois Heart Rescue

Dr. Marlon Everett, Cardiologist, Aurora Advocate Health

WHEN:

Tuesday February 27th, 2024

9:00AM

WHERE:

Cook County Building – 4th Floor

118 N. Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60602