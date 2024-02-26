Cook County commissioner Donna Miller and experts to highlight importance of CPR/AED training during American Heart Month

Commissioner Miller to host annual CPR/AED training for Cook County employees
Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 27, 6th District Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller will be joined by elected officials, Teri Campbell of Illinois Heart Rescue and cardiologist Dr. Marlon Everett to speak about the importance of CPR/AED training. As February is American Heart Month, speakers will highlight why learning CPR techniques and how to use AED devices, as well as prioritizing cardiovascular health and wellness, is so crucial to the entire community’s health and wellness. This is particularly important in Cook County, where heart disease is the number one cause of death.
Commissioner Miller is also hosting her annual day-long CPR/AED training for County employees on the 27th to help individuals learn how to perform life-saving intervention techniques in cardiovascular crises. Following the press conference, media will be able to capture b-roll of the training.
WHO:
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarborough
President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners Toni Preckwinkle
6th District Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller
1st District Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya
Teri Campbell, Illinois Heart Rescue
Dr. Marlon Everett, Cardiologist, Aurora Advocate Health
WHEN:
Tuesday February 27th, 2024
9:00AM
WHERE:
Cook County Building – 4th Floor
118 N. Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60602