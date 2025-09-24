Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry and Cook County Health to host Chicago’s largest men’s and family health fair

Bill Lowry-Cook County Commissioner of the 3rd District and Chairman of the Cook County Health and Hospitals Committee- will be joined by his fellow Cook County Commissioners, Pastor John Hannah, Black Men United , Cook County Healthcare Professionals, Community Healthcare Organization Executives, and healthcare advocates as he partners with Cook County Health in hosting one of Chicago’s largest Men’s Health and family Fair. The Event is scheduled to take place Thursday, September 25, beginning at 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM

Five years ago Commissioner Lowry felt compelled to organize this event in part due to the continuation of the alarming increase of Black men being diagnosed with Prostate cancer, Hypertension and other critical health problems. Moreover, Commissioner Lowry is seeking to curb the death rate of Black men with prostate cancer by promoting early detection through free screenings and education.

Commissioner Lowry, a prostate cancer survivor, is dedicated to raising awareness about this life-threatening disease. This year’s health fair will offer Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screenings, as well as additional health services such as fitness training, immunizations, dental care resources, and a special presentation on Alzheimer’s disease. Attendees can also enjoy free giveaways, raffles, and resources from various local organizations.

“Black men should be screened for prostate cancer more proactively. Given the higher risk of developing prostate cancer and dying from the disease, Black men are more likely to have early cancer detection through screening.” says Commissioner Lowry

“Commissioner Lowry adds,” This event speaks volumes to the many health disparities impacting the Black community. I am grateful to my colleagues, the New Life Covenant Church, and all the agencies and elected officials who have embraced my vision of expanding access to healthcare for people of color and the poor.”

Building on four years of success, Commissioner Lowry’s Men’s & Families’ Health Fair will feature:

PSA & Comprehensive Health Screenings – Early detection services for prostate health and general wellness

– Early detection services for prostate health and general wellness Health & Fitness Trainings – Interactive demonstrations on exercise techniques and nutrition guidance

– Interactive demonstrations on exercise techniques and nutrition guidance Mental Health Services – Confidential consultations with licensed counselors and support referrals

– Confidential consultations with licensed counselors and support referrals Dental Care Resources – Information on oral hygiene practices and access to free preventive exams

– Information on oral hygiene practices and access to free preventive exams “Ask the Doctor” Panel Session – An expert discussion with local healthcare leaders

– An expert discussion with local healthcare leaders Free Give-Aways, Raffles & Community Resources – Complimentary wellness kits, prizes, and information table

“Men’s health remains an under addressed priority in our community,” said Commissioner Lowry. “Our fair is designed to break down barriers to care, connect residents with trusted providers, and foster a culture of prevention and self-advocacy.”

Cook County Health is a significant sponsor of the event. However, there are numerous other agencies, healthcare professionals and elected officials who have also joined a growing list of sponsors. Distinguished Speakers and Panelists include: