Cook County Clerk’s Office “Trusted Source” webpage combats election misinformation

Yarbrough warns residents about recent voter registration scams

With the 2024 Presidential Primary Election just weeks away, Clerk Karen Yarbrough is issuing a warning about voter registration scams and reminding suburban Cook County voters who have questions or concerns about election misinformation to visit the Clerk’s “Trusted Source” webpage for detailed facts on all aspects of election operations.

The Clerk’s Office has been alerted to a recent voter registration scam in which some Illinois voters have received a text message that includes the recipients’ home address and asks them to click a link to confirm their voter registration status or to register to vote. Clerk Yarbrough reminds voters that the Clerk’s Office never sends requests for personal information and that they should never click on any links, return calls or emails, or provide personal information for any requests concerning elections or voting from any unknown or unidentified source.

“The Cook County Clerk’s Office is the Trusted Source for all election information, and we want to remind voters that they can rely on us for any questions they may have to get the real facts about our election process,” said Yarbrough.

“As the election authority for suburban Cook County, nothing is as important as ensuring that voters have complete faith and confidence in the security of our elections and that they understand that the integrity of the voting process is staunchly defended and protected.”

Limited Early Voting is already underway for suburban voters at all six Cook County Courthouse locations for the March 19 Primary Election. Expanded Early Voting at more than 50 suburban locations will begin March 4.

The Clerk’s Office created the “Trusted Source” webpage to combat election misinformation

and to address voters’ questions and concerns. The page contains detailed FAQs about voter

identification, early voting, the processing of ballots, and mail ballot drop boxes. There are separate, detailed sections that focus on questions about voting by mail, and the methods that are used to ensure election transparency and integrity. The page also provides a list of other trusted election sources at the national, state, and local levels.

The webpage is accessible through the Clerk’s general website at cookcountyclerk.com/TrustedSource and it is being promoted to voters on the Clerk’s social media platforms as well.

Important Dates for the March 19 Presidential Primary Election for suburban Cook County voters: