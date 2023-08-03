Cook County Clerk’s Office to Host Back-to-School Birth Certificate Days

With the first day of school fast approaching, the Cook County Clerk’s Office will offer extended weekend hours on select Saturdays in August for families seeking to obtain birth certificates to complete their child’s registration for school, Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough announced Tuesday.

The Cook County Clerk’s Office will be hosting Back-to-School Birth Certificate Days on Saturday, August 5, and Saturday, August 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clerk’s Office locations in Markham, Maywood, and downtown Chicago.

Extended Saturday hours will be offered at the following Clerk’s Office locations on Aug. 5 and 19:

Chicago – 118 N. Clark St., Room 120, Chicago, IL 60602

Maywood – 1311 Maybrook Square, Room 104, Maywood, IL 60153

Markham – 16501 S. Kedzie, Room 238, Markham, IL 60428

“Whether your child is starting kindergarten, or your teenager is entering high school, having their birth certificate on hand is essential for enrollment and a smooth start to the school year,” said Yarbrough. “We are pleased to be offering extended hours on Saturdays to accommodate families with busy schedules who may not be able to visit our offices during regular business hours.”

The following is required to get a certified copy of a child’s birth certificate:

The child must have been born in suburban Cook County or Chicago;

The attending adult must be listed as the child’s parent on the birth certificate or be their legal guardian;

The attending adult must have a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license, federal or state ID card, military ID, U.S. passport, and/or supporting documents;

A $15 fee is required ($4 for additional copies)

For your convenience, here are links to an informational flyer in English, an informational flyer in Spanish and a promotional video.

If you cannot attend the Cook County Clerk’s Back-to-School Birth Certificate Days, you can request a birth certificate online, by phone, by mail, or at a local currency exchange. For additional information, visit the Cook County Clerk’s website at cookcountyclerk.com/birth