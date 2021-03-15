Cook County Clerk seeking judges for April 6 municipal elections

‘Play an Important Role in our Democracy and Earn Some Cash in the Process’

The Cook County Clerk’s Office is sending out a call to action to suburban residents who may be interested in working as an Election Judge for the upcoming April 6, 2021 municipal elections.

Residents interested in serving as a poll worker can earn cash for the day of service and play an important role in the electoral process, according to Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough, who administers elections across suburban Cook County.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to apply, including college and high school students and bilingual residents, as the Clerk’s Office offers ballots to voters in 12 different languages.

“Our judges are the lifeblood of our election operations and we could not get the job done without their service,” said Yarbrough. “I strongly encourage residents to consider joining our team to play an important role in our democracy and earn some cash in the process.”

The upcoming April 6 Consolidated Election includes candidates running for local municipal offices throughout suburban Cook County. These races include mayors, trustees, township officials, school districts, park districts, and fire protection districts, among other offices.

There are nearly 1,600 precincts in suburban Cook County that require staffing by multiple Election Day workers. The Clerk’s Office is seeking Election Judges ($200 payment) and Polling Place Technicians ($365 payment). Both assignments assist voters and work to ensure that the polling place is running smoothly. Payment for polling place technicians is higher as they have additional responsibilities for voting equipment operations and set up.

Applicants for the positions must complete a required training course in advance of the election. They must also be available to set up voting equipment the night before and to serve on Election Day from 5 a.m. until the polling places close at 7 p.m. and the election equipment has been packed up.

To apply to be a judge go to www.cookcountyclerk.com/work or call 312-603-0970.