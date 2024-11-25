Cook County Clerk-Elect Monica Gordon to kick-off blood drive

Monica Gordon-Cook County Commissioner and Current Cook County Clerk-Elect- will be joined by her fellow Cook County Commissioners, Southside Aldermen, Healthcare Advocates and Roseland Hospital Administrators as she kicks off a major blood drive. The blood drive was organized in response to various shortages of blood supply in and around minority neighborhoods throughout Chicago.

Clerk-Elect Gordon is partnering in this endeavor with the government of Cook County, Roseland Hospital, The Community Blood Center Organization and the Sacred Space Animal Sanctuary and Rescue Organization. The collective group are anticipating hundreds of donors who will donate blood but will also be the recipients of a free Thanksgiving Turkey, $25 Gift Cards, and other gifts.

Experts have found that Sickle cell disease primarily affects Black Americans and requires multiple blood transfusions over a lifetime.

“There are many disparities that must be addressed in minority communities as it relates to blood supply. Black patients have unique antigens on their red blood cells not commonly found in other populations, making it more difficult to find compatible blood for those in need of a transfusion.” says Clerk -Elect Gordon.

Black or African American blood donors are particularly important to patients with rare blood types who often need blood donated by someone with a similar race or ethnicity.

Clerk-Elect Gordon adds, “ I am grateful to all our leading sponsors in assisting me in collectively raising our voices for the need of blood donations. The blood collected can be used in various medical situations, from surgeries to cancer treatments to childbirth complications.

Moreover, donors allow the medical community to keep the nation’s blood supply stable. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. A single blood donation can save up to 3 lives.”