Cook County Clerk Announces Free Property Tax Redemption Help Desk in Partnership with Legal Aid Chicago

Cook County residents who have legal questions about the county’s complex property tax redemption process will soon have access to free legal guidance through a new Property Tax Redemption Help Desk, Clerk Monica Gordon announced today.

The new Help Desk is a first-of-its-kind partnership between the Clerk’s Office and Legal Aid Chicago that will provide residents with free, one-on-one legal assistance to help them better understand the tax redemption process and their legal options.

Help Desk services will be offered by appointment (and a limited number of walk-in appointments) on the third Thursday of each month in the Clerk’s Real Estate and Tax Services Department.

Attorneys from Legal Aid Chicago will provide pro bono legal guidance to residents seeking assistance with redemption issues, court notices, filing requirements, statutory deadlines, and other legal questions surrounding the redemption process.

Participants must be pre-screened for eligibility, and the help desk will offer advice only, not extended legal representation.

“Owning a home is often a family’s greatest investment, and no one should lose that investment because they couldn’t navigate a complicated legal process on their own,” said Gordon.

“This partnership with Legal Aid Chicago removes barriers by giving residents access to trusted legal guidance at no cost. It’s another example of how we can work together to make government more accessible, more compassionate, and more responsive to the people we serve.”

When property taxes remain unpaid, the delinquent taxes may be sold at the Cook County Annual Tax Sale. Property owners are then given a limited period to repay the delinquent taxes, interest, fees, and other required costs — a process known as tax redemption. If the property is not redeemed before the statutory deadline, the tax purchaser may petition the court to obtain a tax deed, potentially resulting in the loss of ownership of the property.

For many homeowners, particularly seniors, residents living on fixed incomes, or families experiencing financial hardship, the redemption process can be difficult to navigate, and missing a deadline or misunderstanding legal requirements can have serious consequences.

While the Clerk’s Office administers the statutory redemption process, Clerk’s Office employees cannot provide legal advice. The Help Desk fills that gap by connecting residents with qualified volunteer attorneys who can answer legal questions and explain available options.

The Help Desk will begin operations on Thursday, September 17, and will then operate on the third Thursday of each month from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clerk’s Real Estate and Tax Services Department located at 118 N. Clark Street, Chicago, Room 434.

To complete the screening process and make an appointment, email [email protected].