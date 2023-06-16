Cook County Circuit Court unveils new Customer Service Center

Photo caption: THE CLERK OF the Circuit Court of Cook County Iris Y. Martinez (at podium) shares innovative features with guests during the unveiling of the new Customer Service Call Center.

Iris Y. Martinez, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County announced the launch of the new Customer Service Center (CSC) on Tuesday, June 13 enabling better access to justice while providing a safe and convenient resource for County residents.

The CSC will make it easier for County residents to obtain answers to court questions without having to go to a County facility physically.

“The Customer Service Center enhances transparency in the Circuit Court of Cook County and promotes equity,” said Clerk Iris Y. Martinez. “The CSC gives the elderly, the differently-abled, and those facing language or other barriers access to the resources of the Office. I am very proud of this innovative initiative, realized through the hard work of many members of my staff.”

The Customer Service Center:

Easily connects the public with the information they need for court services to all six districts

Provides certified interpreters servicing over 200 languages.

Clerks call or text to find up-to-date information.

Finds the latest COVID-19 updates in relation to court services and how to appear on Zoom.

Informs the public on what to expect in various Court Divisions for the type of case relevant to their situation.

Communicates how to pay court fees and fines.

“All of the Clerks operating the Customer Service Center have an incredible scope of information to share with the general public and possess strong problem solving skills to get everyone exactly what they need,” said John T. Zmuda, Assistant Chief Deputy Clerk, Customer Service Center. “The Clerks are cross-trained on all divisions of Law and the goal is to get individuals what they need over the phone, from the comfort of their own phone and not have to physically come in to The Daley Center.”

The Customer Service Center hours of operation match the courts which are Monday-Friday from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm excluding court holidays.

