Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle launches COVID-19 relief cash assistance program

By Alexis McAdams, ABC7 News

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle launched a new cash assistance program for COVID-19 relief Monday morning.

The new $2.1 million COVID-19 Recovery Cash Assistance Program will be funded by the federal CARES Act.

The program will give 3,000 residents a one-time $600 payment, Preckwinkle said.

This is part of the county’s financial support plan aimed to help suburban Cook County residents and small businesses rebound from the impact of the pandemic.

In order to apply for this program you will need a few things:

-Proof that you are a resident of suburban Cook County.

-One form of government issued identification.

-Proof of your COVID-19 hardship due to unpaid leave, care for vulnerable or infected relatives, or loss of wages due to business or school closures.

For more information, visit www.cookcountyil.gov/service/covid-19-recovery-resident-cash-assistance-program.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.