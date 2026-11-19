Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi has released a new report highlighting nearly eight years of property tax reforms, including an estimated $1.9 billion in savings for homeowners and improvements aimed at making property assessments fairer across Cook County.

The report, titled “Keeping Our Promises,” outlines accomplishments of the Cook County Assessor’s Office since 2018, focusing on residential property assessments, commercial property valuations, affordable housing and improved public services.

According to the Assessor’s Office, one of the most significant changes has been addressing longstanding inequalities in property assessments that previously placed a disproportionate tax burden on owners of lower-valued homes.

Independent research cited by the office found that between 2010 and 2018, owners of higher-priced properties paid approximately $1.7 billion less in property taxes than they should have, shifting the financial burden to owners of less expensive homes.

The office reports that reforms implemented since 2018 have helped homeowners in the bottom 70 percent of the housing market avoid approximately $1.9 billion in property taxes they otherwise would have paid.

Improving Fairness in Property Assessments

Another major focus of the report is improving coordination between the Assessor’s Office and the Cook County Board of Review, which handles property assessment appeals.

A December 2024 study identified significant differences in commercial property valuations following the appeals process. In response, both offices began sharing information and developed a common approach to estimating tax expenses used in commercial assessments.

According to the report, these changes helped reduce the amount of the property tax burden shifted from commercial properties to homeowners during the 2025 reassessment cycle.

Kaegi acknowledged that additional work remains necessary to ensure commercial properties are consistently assessed at market value.

Expanding Homeowner Assistance and Affordable Housing

Beyond property valuations, the report highlights expanded access to property tax exemptions for seniors with limited incomes, veterans with disabilities and residents with disabilities.

The Assessor’s Office also pointed to affordable housing legislation that helped preserve approximately 16,000 housing units while supporting new multifamily construction.

Efforts to improve public access to information included creating easier-to-understand assessment and appeals materials in Spanish, Polish and Simplified Chinese.

Additional improvements include updated property data, greater transparency through publicly available information and changes to hiring practices and employee support.

Looking Ahead

The report is part of the Assessor’s Office’s 2024 strategic plan, which established goals for improving assessment accuracy, transparency and public service.

While the new report presents significant progress under Kaegi’s leadership, the office acknowledges that continued improvements are needed to ensure equitable assessments for both residential and commercial property owners.

For Cook County residents, the reforms carry important implications for how property tax responsibilities are distributed among homeowners and businesses.

The complete “Keeping Our Promises” report is available through the Cook County Assessor’s Office website at cookcountyassessoril.gov.