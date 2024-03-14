Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi encourages homeowners to make sure they are receiving all available tax savings

Last week, my office opened exemption applications for the 2023 tax year to homeowners across Cook County.

Exemptions create savings for homeowners by reducing the taxable value of their property. There are different kinds of exemptions available – the Homeowner Exemption, which is the most common, saves property owners an average of $950 each year.

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi

The Homeowner Exemption is available to anyone who owns and occupies their property as a principal place of residence. But many eligible homeowners are still missing this exemption. That means they’re losing out on significant savings.

To check whether you have the Homeowner Exemption, or other exemptions you may be eligible for, visit the Assessor’s Office online at www.cookcountyassessor.com/address-search. Search for your property and review the Exemption History & Status section.

If you are missing an exemption, you can apply online. This creates a digital record of your application, allowing staff with my office to easily locate your information and let you know if further information or documents are needed.

During my time in office, I’ve been committed to making the exemption process easier for homeowners to navigate. When your application for the Homeowner Exemption is received, it automatically renews in future years. The same is true for the Senior Exemption and Persons with Disabilities Exemption.

Other exemptions, like the “Senior Freeze” for elderly residents making under $65,000 each year, must be renewed every year.

For anyone with questions about how exemptions work, staff from my office are hosting virtual workshops in English and Spanish. You can access them through our Facebook and YouTube channels. We also have a running list of outreach events at www.cookcountyassessor.com/event-list.

As Cook County Assessor, one of my central goals is to help restore equity to the property tax system. To that end, I hope that all homeowners can receive the exemptions they qualify for, ensuring that the system is fair for all residents of Cook County.